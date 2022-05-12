Included in the Plymouth Police April 28 through May 5 reports were these incidents:

April 28 - Counterfeit on the 3000 block of Fenbrook Lane. Reporting party stated unknown suspect passed a counterfeit $50 bill at a business.

- Fleeing on the 1000 block of Medicine Lake Boulevard West. Driver fled into underground garage after officer attempted to initiate traffic stop.

April 29 - Forgery on the 4100 block of Lancaster Lane. Report of a forged check that was cashed using victim’s information.

- Theft from vehicle near 10th Avenue and Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported his vehicle parked in lot and unknown suspect broke a window and stole a laptop and several other items. Total loss approximately $1,320.

April 30 - Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Reporting party stated suspect took three pairs of shoes and walked out of the store without paying. Loss $285.

May 1 - Stolen property on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officers responded to a theft that had just occurred at a business. Suspects located. Vehicle that suspects were in was found to be stolen. Male arrested for possession of stolen property and female arrested for theft.

May 2 - Residential burglary on the 1200 block of Black Oaks Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect entered unlocked home and took credit cards.

- Theft from vehicle on the 1100 block of Magnolia Lane. Victim reported that vehicle parked in driveway was entered and laptop and other items taken. Loss: $876.

- Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Windemere Drive. Victim reported his vehicle that was parked in driveway was entered. Cell phone stolen. Loss $300.

- Theft on the 200 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported leaving a box outside door, unknown suspect stole it. Loss of $12.

- Theft on the 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported a package was delivered to front door. Unknown suspect stole the package. Loss: $1,200.

- Theft on the 14200 block of 23rd Avenue. Victim reported his trailer stolen out of lot.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 5400 block of Highway 169. Victim reported vehicle stolen but was later recovered in another city.

- Fraud on the 2700 block of Annapolis Circle. Business reported several phones were purchased fraudulently online and picked up in-store. Total loss: $4,740

- Forgery on the 2600 block of Campus Drive. Suspect made a fraudulent withdrawal from victim’s account.

May 3 - Criminal damage to property on the 9800 block of Rockford Road. Report of disgruntled customer who threw a rock breaking a window at the business.

- Theft on the 3400 block of Pilgrim Lane. Trailer loaded with tools was taken from a lot. Loss over $20,000.

- Theft on the 1900 block of Medicine Lake Drive West. Victims left unattended backpacks at park while they did activities. All backpacks taken. Total loss over $1,000.

May 4 - Fleeing on the Interstate 494. Vehicle fled from traffic stop, suspect located and arrested.

- Theft (catalytic converter) from the 3700 block of Annapolis Lane.

