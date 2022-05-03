Included in the Plymouth Police April 21-27 reports were these incidents:

April 21 - Burglary residential on the 1300 block of Medicine Lake Drive West. Victim interrupted a burglary in underground garage. Suspect fled the area but was located by officers and arrested.

- Fraud on the 12800 block of Sunset trail. Victim reported unknown suspect forged check.

- Fraud on the 5200 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim reported falling for online scam. Lost $2,000.

- Theft (check) on the 13200 block of 45th Avenue.

- Criminal damage to property on the 10800 block of 54th Avenue North. Victim reported unknown suspect bent mailbox away from post.

- Criminal damage to property on the 5800 block of Teakwood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect broke the mirrors on her vehicle, dented the hood and scratched the vehicle. Damage over $1,000.

- Criminal damage to property on the 300 block of County Road 101. Victim reported known suspect put sugar in gas tank.

April 22 - Residential burglary on the 12100 block of 41st Avenue. Theft of motor vehicle from an underground garage by unknown suspect.

- Fraud on the 5100 block of Saratoga Lane. Fraudulent use of debit card. $420 loss.

April 23 - Driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Highway 55 and Medicine Lake Drive West. Officer conducted a traffic stop for moving violations. The female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI and the male passenger was arrested for obstructing a legal process. The driver’s test result was 0.21.

- Robbery on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue. Victim reported two unknown masked suspects came in store, assaulted him and stole approximately 50 e-cigarette cartridges. Case under investigation.

- Fraud on the 00 block of Orchid Lane. Online scam. Loss: $600.

- Driving while intoxicated on the corner of County Road 6 and Niagara Lane. Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident with no injuries. Test 0.11.

- Driving while intoxicated on the 17100 block of 5th Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a person unconscious in a vehicle. Driver appeared under the influence. Test results pending.

- Driving while intoxicated on the corner of 34th Avenue and Harbor. Officers responded to a hit and run accident. Located driver. Test result pending blood test.

April 24 - Residential burglary on the 15700 block of Rockford Road. Victim reported a known suspect entered underground garage and stole a laptop, purse and multiple items from vehicle parked there.

- Theft from vehicle on the Luce Line Trailhead. The back window was broken and a gym bag and wallet stolen.

- Driving while intoxicated on the corner of 45th Avenue and Vinewood Lane. Suspect was arrested for DWI during a crash investigation. Breath test results 0.16.

April 25 - Fraud on the 16600 block of 50th Court North. Suspect using victim’s information to open accounts.

- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 13200 block of 58th Avenue.

- Theft (watch) on the 14600 block of 41st Avenue.

- Theft (Bobcat) on the 3000 block of Campus Drive.

April 26 - Counterfeit on the 1400 block of Olive Lane. Victim reported selling two pair of shoes online. Victim met with suspect for payment and suspect paid with counterfeit currency. $600 loss.

- Weapons offense on Highway 169. Traffic stop resulted in passenger being arrested for a controlled substance and illegal possession of a firearm.

April 27 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. Rented vehicle unreturned.

- Theft from vehicle (license plate) on the 14600 block of 28th Avenue.

- Weapons offense at the intersection of Highway 55 and Industrial Park Boulevard. Traffic stop for equipment violation on a vehicle. Driver cited for possession of metal knuckles.

