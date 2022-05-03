Included in the Plymouth Police April 21-27 reports were these incidents:
April 21 - Burglary residential on the 1300 block of Medicine Lake Drive West. Victim interrupted a burglary in underground garage. Suspect fled the area but was located by officers and arrested.
- Fraud on the 12800 block of Sunset trail. Victim reported unknown suspect forged check.
- Fraud on the 5200 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim reported falling for online scam. Lost $2,000.
- Theft (check) on the 13200 block of 45th Avenue.
- Criminal damage to property on the 10800 block of 54th Avenue North. Victim reported unknown suspect bent mailbox away from post.
- Criminal damage to property on the 5800 block of Teakwood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect broke the mirrors on her vehicle, dented the hood and scratched the vehicle. Damage over $1,000.
- Criminal damage to property on the 300 block of County Road 101. Victim reported known suspect put sugar in gas tank.
April 22 - Residential burglary on the 12100 block of 41st Avenue. Theft of motor vehicle from an underground garage by unknown suspect.
- Fraud on the 5100 block of Saratoga Lane. Fraudulent use of debit card. $420 loss.
April 23 - Driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Highway 55 and Medicine Lake Drive West. Officer conducted a traffic stop for moving violations. The female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI and the male passenger was arrested for obstructing a legal process. The driver’s test result was 0.21.
- Robbery on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue. Victim reported two unknown masked suspects came in store, assaulted him and stole approximately 50 e-cigarette cartridges. Case under investigation.
- Fraud on the 00 block of Orchid Lane. Online scam. Loss: $600.
- Driving while intoxicated on the corner of County Road 6 and Niagara Lane. Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident with no injuries. Test 0.11.
- Driving while intoxicated on the 17100 block of 5th Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a person unconscious in a vehicle. Driver appeared under the influence. Test results pending.
- Driving while intoxicated on the corner of 34th Avenue and Harbor. Officers responded to a hit and run accident. Located driver. Test result pending blood test.
April 24 - Residential burglary on the 15700 block of Rockford Road. Victim reported a known suspect entered underground garage and stole a laptop, purse and multiple items from vehicle parked there.
- Theft from vehicle on the Luce Line Trailhead. The back window was broken and a gym bag and wallet stolen.
- Driving while intoxicated on the corner of 45th Avenue and Vinewood Lane. Suspect was arrested for DWI during a crash investigation. Breath test results 0.16.
April 25 - Fraud on the 16600 block of 50th Court North. Suspect using victim’s information to open accounts.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 13200 block of 58th Avenue.
- Theft (watch) on the 14600 block of 41st Avenue.
- Theft (Bobcat) on the 3000 block of Campus Drive.
April 26 - Counterfeit on the 1400 block of Olive Lane. Victim reported selling two pair of shoes online. Victim met with suspect for payment and suspect paid with counterfeit currency. $600 loss.
- Weapons offense on Highway 169. Traffic stop resulted in passenger being arrested for a controlled substance and illegal possession of a firearm.
April 27 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. Rented vehicle unreturned.
- Theft from vehicle (license plate) on the 14600 block of 28th Avenue.
- Weapons offense at the intersection of Highway 55 and Industrial Park Boulevard. Traffic stop for equipment violation on a vehicle. Driver cited for possession of metal knuckles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.