Included in the department’s April 14 to April 20 reports were these incidents:
April 14 - Package theft on the 1400 block of Kingsview Lane.
April 15 - Fraud on the 10900 block of 55th Avenue North. Unknown suspect open up a cellphone account using victim’s information.
- Theft from vehicle on the 19700 block of 61st Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect entered vehicle parked in driveway stealing a wallet and miscellaneous items.
- Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Cheshire Lane. Victim reported her vehicle parked in lot, window was smashed and a bag containing phone, laptop, money and several other items taken.
- Fraud on the 15500 block of 2nd Avenue North. Victim reported unknown suspect opened up checking accounts using the victim’s information.
April 16 - Theft on the 1600 block of Medicine Lake Drive West. Victim reported after having a party he found items missing from the residence.
April 17 - Criminal damage to property on the 15300 block of 37th Avenue. Victim reported known suspect keyed her vehicle.
- Criminal damage to property on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported suspect did significant damage to apartment door by forcing it open.
- Fleeing near the intersection of Highway 169 and 36th Avenue.
- Theft from vehicle (license plate) on the 4400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
April 18 - Residential burglary on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported multiple items stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the underground garage. Loss: $900.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3600 block of Weston Lane.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 5100 block of Terraceview Lane.
- Theft from vehicle on the 17000 block of 39th Avenue North. Victim reported wallet stolen from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway.
- Criminal damage to property on the 10800 block of 54th Avenue North. Victim reported unknown suspect damage two of her bird feeders.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3600 block of Yuma lane.
- Theft from vehicle on the 16900 block of 40th Place. Victim reported vehicle parked in driveway. Unknown suspect entered vehicle stealing victim’s wallet.
Loss: $350.
- Theft from vehicle on the 5400 block of Alvarado Lane.
-Theft from vehicle on the 16700 block of 39th Avenue. Reporting party stated unknown suspect entered vehicle parked in lot stealing work tools. Loss: Over
$700.
April 19 - Attempted burglary on the 17600 block of 45th Avenue. Victim reported two people in her garage, who ran out when they saw victim. Nothing missing.
- Criminal damage to property on the 1600 block of Black Oaks Place. Victim stated unknown suspect shot a BB, shattering their sliding glass door.
- Fraud on the 15300 block of 25th Avenue. Complainant reported over $1000 was fraudulently taken from an investment account.
- Theft on the 10100 block of Rockford Road. Gas drive off. Lost: $107.48.
April 20 - Package theft on the 600 block of Harbor Lane.
