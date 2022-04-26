Included in the department’s April 14 to April 20 reports were these incidents:

April 14 - Package theft on the 1400 block of Kingsview Lane.

April 15 - Fraud on the 10900 block of 55th Avenue North. Unknown suspect open up a cellphone account using victim’s information.

- Theft from vehicle on the 19700 block of 61st Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect entered vehicle parked in driveway stealing a wallet and miscellaneous items.

- Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Cheshire Lane. Victim reported her vehicle parked in lot, window was smashed and a bag containing phone, laptop, money and several other items taken.

- Fraud on the 15500 block of 2nd Avenue North. Victim reported unknown suspect opened up checking accounts using the victim’s information.

April 16 - Theft on the 1600 block of Medicine Lake Drive West. Victim reported after having a party he found items missing from the residence.

April 17 - Criminal damage to property on the 15300 block of 37th Avenue. Victim reported known suspect keyed her vehicle.

- Criminal damage to property on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported suspect did significant damage to apartment door by forcing it open.

- Fleeing near the intersection of Highway 169 and 36th Avenue.

- Theft from vehicle (license plate) on the 4400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

April 18 - Residential burglary on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported multiple items stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the underground garage. Loss: $900.

- Theft from vehicle on the 3600 block of Weston Lane.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 5100 block of Terraceview Lane.

- Theft from vehicle on the 17000 block of 39th Avenue North. Victim reported wallet stolen from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway.

- Criminal damage to property on the 10800 block of 54th Avenue North. Victim reported unknown suspect damage two of her bird feeders.

- Theft from vehicle on the 3600 block of Yuma lane.

- Theft from vehicle on the 16900 block of 40th Place. Victim reported vehicle parked in driveway. Unknown suspect entered vehicle stealing victim’s wallet.

Loss: $350.

- Theft from vehicle on the 5400 block of Alvarado Lane.

-Theft from vehicle on the 16700 block of 39th Avenue. Reporting party stated unknown suspect entered vehicle parked in lot stealing work tools. Loss: Over

$700.

April 19 - Attempted burglary on the 17600 block of 45th Avenue. Victim reported two people in her garage, who ran out when they saw victim. Nothing missing.

- Criminal damage to property on the 1600 block of Black Oaks Place. Victim stated unknown suspect shot a BB, shattering their sliding glass door.

- Fraud on the 15300 block of 25th Avenue. Complainant reported over $1000 was fraudulently taken from an investment account.

- Theft on the 10100 block of Rockford Road. Gas drive off. Lost: $107.48.

April 20 - Package theft on the 600 block of Harbor Lane.

