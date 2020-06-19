The Plymouth Fire Department received 61 calls for service for June 11 to 17. The calls included three fire, 23 EMS/rescue calls, four hazardous condition calls, 13 service calls, nine good intent calls and nine false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police June 11 to 16 reports were these incidents:
June 11 - Assault on the 3400 block of Plymouth Boulevard.
- Possible burglary in progress on the 14300 block of 34th Avenue. On arrival, suspect fled in a vehicle. Officers were advised a vehicle in the parking lot had been damaged in an attempt to gain entry to vehicle.
June 12 - Bicycle and tools stolen from storage locker on the 5500 block of Highway 169.
- Suspects were observed inside a building under construction where windows had been damaged on the 9900 block of 59th Avenue. Suspects were located and agreed to pay for damages and no charges will be pursued.
June 13 - Suspect cited for assault on the 300 block of Nathan Lane.
- A 27-year-old New Hope woman was arrested for assault on the 2700 block of Annapolis Circle.
June 14 - Attempted garage burglary on the 400 block of Vinewood Lane.
- Garage burglary and vehicles rummaged through on the 13700 block of Sunset Trail.
- Damage to the glass pane in a front door on the 2800 block of Jewel Lane.
- Vehicle stolen from a driveway and found parked on another street, a short distance away, on the 500 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- Vehicle stolen on the 400 block of Vinewood Lane and later recovered in another city.
- Vehicle rummaged through overnight on the 400 block of Vinewood Lane.
- Headphones and other items were stolen from vehicles on the 2800 block of Zanzibar Lane.
June 15 - Bicycle stolen from an underground garage on Nathan Lane.
- Two suspects fled after being observed in an underground garage on the 3300 block of Highway 169. Stolen items were located stacked by the garage door.
- Theft of $300 from a vehicle on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
June 16 - Theft of golf clubs and a camping chair from a vehicle parked in an underground garage on the 200 block of Nathan Lane.
- Officers responded to an abandoned vehicle that had crashed into a fire hydrant and had been reported stolen on the 6100 block of Shenandoah Lane.
- Vehicle stolen from a parking lot on the 2900 block of Empire Lane.
- Cash and credit cards stolen from unlocked vehicle on the 5900 block of Xanthus Lane and fraudulent charges made on the stolen credit cards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.