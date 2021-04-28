Included in the department’s April 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
April 15 - Burglary of several businesses within a building on the 10700 block of Old County Road 15.
- Several apartment complexes and maintenance rooms broken into on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane. Several tools and miscellaneous items stolen. Loss of approximately $1,200.
April 16 - Suspect arrested for burglary after entering an underground garage, tampering with several vehicles and stealing a golf cart on the 15300 block of 37th Avenue.
- Burglary of an apartment complex and theft of electronics from a disposal bin on the 200 block Nathan Lane. Case under investigation.
April 17 - Several tools and miscellaneous items taken from an underground garage on the 13900 53rd Avenue. Approximate loss of $2,500.
- Vehicle stolen from a parking lot on the 1300 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.
- Broken window on a vehicle and theft of a purse on the 14800 block of 34th Avenue. Total loss of $500.
April 18 - Attempted burglary through a sliding glass door on the 4600 block of Underwood Lane. No entry made.
April 19- Vehicle gone through and a wallet and garage door opener taken on the 200 block of Nathan Lane. Loss of $120.
- Smashed window a vehicle and vehicle rummaged through on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Nothing missing.
- Package stolen on the 9900 block of 55th Avenue. Loss of $105.
April 21 - Motorcycle stolen from underground garage on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Two vehicles with broken windows and rummaged through on the 3300 block of Highway 169. Nothing missing.
- Vehicle windows smashed while vehicle parked in an underground garage on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
- Broken back window on vehicle parked in a driveway on the 10700 block of 10th Avenue.
- Juvenile female arrested for felony theft after she attempted to leave store with $2,076.45 in unpaid merchandise on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
