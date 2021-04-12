The Plymouth Fire Department received 56 calls for service for April 1-7. The calls included five fire, 17 EMS/rescue, three hazardous condition, nine service, 10 good intent and 12 false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s April 2 to 6 reports were these incidents:
April 2 - Assaulted on the 1200 block of Oakview Lane. Charges pending.
- Vehicle rummaged through on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Nothing was missing.
- Mail stolen on the 9600 block of 18th Avenue.
- Catalytic converter removed from business vehicle in parking lot on the 5400 block of Nathan Lane.
- Smashed window to a vehicle and theft of golf equipment and other items on the 2500 block of Nathan Lane. Loss: $2,550.
April 4 - Officers responded to an individual causing a disturbance at a traffic signal and pounding on the hood of victim’s vehicle on the Interstate 494 and Highway 55. Officers were unable to locate individual.
- Mail stolen on the 4200 Goldenrod Lane.
April 5 - Assault due to a road rage incident. The victim did not want to pursue charges on the 17800 block of County Road 6.
April 6 - Assault by unknown suspects on the 9900 block of Shelard Parkway. Suspects left the area. Case is under investigation.
- Catalytic converter stolen off a vehicle on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue.
- Officers responded to a report of a male going through other people’s packages in an apartment lobby of 15700 block of Rockford Road. Officer located suspect and found he was illegally in possession of a gun. Suspect arrested for weapons offense.
