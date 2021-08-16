Investigators are processing a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle in the shooting death of Jay Boughton, according to a statement released by Plymouth Aug. 11.
“Through tips submitted, the Plymouth Police Department has obtained a vehicle that matches a description of the suspect vehicle. Investigators are currently processing the vehicle to gather possible evidence,” the statement read. “We continue to follow up on all tips provided by the public.”
Boughton, 56, of Crystal, was an assistant coach for Armstrong/Cooper Youth Baseball Association and former coach for the Crystal Little League. He died from a gunshot wound to the head after allegedly being shot at from an individual within a vehicle in the other lane July 6 while driving south on Highway 169.
The news comes days after family and friends gathered for Boughton’s funeral Aug. 6.
Anyone who knows something is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477, or Plymouth police Captain Michael Reed at 763-509-5178.
A GoFundMe account to assist the family has also been set up and has raised more than $82,000. To help reach the $100,000 goal, visit https://gofund.me/313d0f9a.
Compiled by Kristen Miller.
