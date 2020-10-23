The Plymouth Planning Commission voted 4-3 Oct. 21 to deny a comprehensive plan amendment that would change the guidance to allow for residential development on the former Hollydale golf course.
A motion was approved with Commissioners Michael Boo, Julie Jones and Justin Markell supporting the change. Commissioners Bryan Oakley, Donovan Saba, David Witte and Marc Anderson voted against the change.
The City Council is scheduled to consider the commission’s request for denying the amendment change Tuesday, Nov. 10.
“I don’t have to figure out what the best use is,” said Anderson, chair of the Planning Commission. “All I have to do is to say, ‘Is this a good plan? Is this good for the city of Plymouth? Is this good for the residents of Plymouth?’ The Plymouth residents are telling me ‘no.’”
The plans before the commission are the development of 229 lots on the 160-acre site, located east of Holly Lane, north of Old Rockford Road and south of Schmidt Lake Road. The commission was asked to reguide the majority of the land from P-I (public/semi-public/institutional) to LA-1 (living area 1), allowing for low-density residential.
This property is owned by Rick and Lynette Deziel, longtime operators and owners of Hollydale Golf Course, which closed last year.
Last February, the Planning Commission reviewed a pre-application sketch plan for up to 319 single-family homes and dedication of five acres of public parkland, along with the required environmental assessment worksheet.
In March, the City Council voted 4-3 to adopt a resolution finding no need for further environmental review and determined the concerns outlined in the document and raised by the council and residents would be addressed with further engineering as part of the preliminary plat.
Throughout the process, neighbors of the golf course land have been vocal opponents of the project, urging the council to preserve Hollydale for green space or purchasing it to maintain as a golf course.
In July, the City Council voted against several options that could have led to the purchase of the site.
“It doesn’t mean down the road we might reconsider that, but at this point in time, the city is not interested in moving forward to purchase this property,” said Mayor Jeff Wosje at the July meeting.
Since then, the developers have brought forth an application, which would require an amendment to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which the council approved in July 2019.
During the meeting Oct. 21, Witte expressed concerns with a comprehensive plan amendment as there are limitations to public participation during the pandemic, explaining the comprehensive plan as being a “deliberate process” that requires public input.
A comprehensive plan amendment also requires approval by a supermajority, five of the seven members of the City Council, making it a higher level action than rezoning or a preliminary plat, explained Steve Juetten, community development director.
Witte also questioned the city’s history of comprehensive plan amendments as indicated in the staff report.
“I doubt they [were] 160-acre parcels surrounded by homes,” Witte said.
Jones spoke in support of a comprehensive plan amendment, saying she didn’t see the large green space being used for any future development other than residential, especially since the City Council has denied purchasing the property for green space.
Jones also referenced the amount of green space already in the northwest quadrant of the city with the Northwest Greenway.
As in previous meetings, opponents of the proposal spoke out against the project and asked the commissioners to deny the request, with one resident referencing a petition with thousands of signatures of those opposed to the project.
Jora Deziel Bart, daughter of the current owners, asked the commission to support the change to allow the land to be used for residential development.
"My parents have worked for all of these years, and they have earned the right to close this chapter of their lives and move on to their next story," she said.
Markell also supported the change as the traffic improvements would be a condition of the preliminary plat.
Anderson, however, said he couldn’t support the change, that the plan was too much and too big for the area and expressed concerns related to the traffic flow.
“To allow this development to come out at Comstock, we have to take a lane out, make a third lane. Basically take a four-lane road and turn it into a two-lane road. I have a real problem with that,” Anderson said.
