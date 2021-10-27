A Plymouth-based nonprofit is kicking off the season of giving with a donation drive to assist those experiencing homelessness in the Twin Cities.
Ten years ago, Danielle Igbanugo of Plymouth founded Coated in Love with Valerie Gilbert of Minnetonka.
Becoming known as the “coat ladies,” the two would collect coats, hats and mittens for homeless shelters in Minneapolis.
“God put it on my heart,” Igbanugo said, helping her through the process of identifying the need and which shelter to help each year.
Once word got out, friends, neighbors and members of her Bible study would donate items for the cause.
“I would come home and there would be bags in front of my door,” with donations, she said.
After taking a trip to downtown Minneapolis one day - having not been there since before the pandemic - Igbanugo was disheartened to see a growing need as she witnessed people digging through trash and essentially living on the streets.
That’s when she realized she needed to do more.
With a team of eight women, Igbanugo created “3,000 Acts of Kindness,” an event taking place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The goal of the event is to provide 3,000 people currently living on the streets in the Twin Cities with a meal, haircut, and necessities, such as toothbrushes, underwear and winter jackets, as well as access to agencies that can provide other resources to assist with employment, housing, etc.
“I have visited with people who are homeless, and one of their ‘things’ is people walk past them. They are not seen or heard,” she said. “As our guests, this will be a day for them to get the things they need — information, personal care items, and to feel counted and loved.”
She also sees the need increasing as the eviction moratorium ended Oct. 12.
“We need to jump in and help those we can,” she said, noting a large percentage of the homeless are those who were just one paycheck away.
“These are the people we see every day ... people just trying to make it work,” she said.
The nonprofit has teamed up with Chick-fil-A for the event. People can drop off new, unused winter coats, gloves and hats in the collection bins at any of the 16 Twin Cities locations from Nov. 1-19.
The restaurant is also providing sandwiches for the attendees and the 500 volunteers who will be helping that day.
People can also donate needed items with the Amazon wish list set up online at Coatedinlove.org/events.
Most needed items are new winterwear such as gloves, hats, and coats, along with other necessities such as, socks, tissues, underwear, washcloths, lip balm and toiletries.
Igbanugo is also looking for “anyone who has a heart for a mission and wants to help others.” She encourages those with a heart to serve to sign up to be a volunteer either for set up Dec. 12 or the day of the event. There is also a need for barbers and hairstylists to provide free haircuts for attendees.
Volunteers will also help guide the attendees through the different stations, providing that human connection through interaction.
While 3,000 is her goal this year, Igbanugo hopes to expand her reach with each event.
“Maybe by the time I’m 80, it will be a million acts of kindness around the country,” she said.
For more information about donating or volunteering, visit coatedinlove.org/events.
