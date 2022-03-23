Campaign from Interfaith Outreach will help stock food shelf, provide support services
Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is asking for the community’s support in keeping its food shelf stocked and helping the organization fight hunger.
The Plymouth-based nonprofit is in the middle of its Prevent Hunger campaign, which returns each year in March. This year’s effort aims to raise $250,000 in donations and items for the food shelf by April 15.
For every $1 donated to the campaign, Interfaith Outreach can source $9 worth of goods from nonprofit wholesale partners, which means that every $100 donated helps source 455 meals for those in need.
The campaign helps struggling families and individuals in the organization’s service area of Long Lake, Orono, Minnetonka Beach, Hamel, Medicine Lake, Medina, Plymouth and Wayzata.
Wendy Geving, program director for Interfaith Outreach, said the campaign’s focus is on three key areas: The organization’s food shelf, employment services and case management that’s provided to individuals and families.
“We know the reasons that folks struggle with food insecurity is not because there isn’t food, it’s because there’s a financial worry,” Geving said, noting that most of the people who come to Interfaith Outreach for support are renters who on average spent 56% of their incomes on rent last year. “And we know 30% is considered affordable. So if I’m paying over half on rent, it really crunches everything else in my budget.”
The food shelf can help bridge that gap, Geving said, and provide a safety net and supplemental resource for those who live on low or fixed incomes.
The organization’s employment services offers community members job search resources and individualized support to help job seekers meet their financial needs while accessing employment training that can help expand their skills and increase their earning potential.
“We’re working to help people access living wage jobs,” said Natalie Bullinger, employment services manager for Interfaith Outreach. “And working hand in hand with the case management team, we address barriers like transportation and childcare. ... And we can provide financial support while they’re working really intensively with our employment counselors to achieve their goals.”
Bullinger said the pandemic created additional challenges for many families who experienced full or partial unemployment due to a layoff, furlough or reduced hours. There was also limited public transportation for stretches of the pandemic and parents were asked to stay home if someone in the family was exposed to COVID-19.
The back-and-forth shifts between at-home and in-person learning at schools also created extra challenges around childcare, Bullinger said.
“Many women actually dropped out of the workforce entirely just to accommodate that,” Bullinger said.
Leaders with the nonprofit said the Prevent Hunger campaign is especially helpful as they continue to provide support amid the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of that support, the Interfaith Outreach food shelf serves nearly 200 households per week. Last year, the food shelf served more than 3,500 individuals (40% of whom were children), distributed 590,000 pounds of food and household goods and remained operational thanks to more than 330 volunteers.
Among the many food shelf volunteers who assist shoppers is Wayzata resident Mary Anne, who has been helping at the nonprofit for the past six years.
“I just love the way that this food shelf is run,” she said. “I think the clients are very grateful and very positive, so it’s fun to interact with them and I think they enjoy it as well.”
This past fall, the nonprofit moved to a SuperShelf model after collaborating with the University of Minnesota to focus on creating a more welcoming environment for the community to access healthy foods at their local food shelf. The changes include new shelving and lighting and an increased variety and quantity of healthy and culturally specific foods like fresh produce and Halal meats. The SuperShelf also offers at-home delivery options to better serve senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
In addition to donating money or food, community members looking for ways to help keep the food shelf stocked can give their time by organizing a donation drive within their local neighborhood, school, faith community or place of employment.
Like last year, campaign organizers are asking community members for specific items to be donated to the food shelf. These items include kids cereal, pasta sauce, canned fruit, diced tomatoes, dried fruit (like banana chips, raisins, etc.), paper towels, shampoo and toilet paper.
Returning for the second consecutive year will be the Shop Then Drop drive-thru donation drop-off event 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Interfaith Outreach parking lot, 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth. To learn more, visit iocp.org/shopthendrop.
For more information and to learn how to donate to the Prevent Hunger campaign, visit iocp.org/preventhunger.
