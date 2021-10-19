With a pending jurisdiction transfer of County Road 47, the Plymouth City Council assured residents in the northwest corridor that much-needed safety improvements will happen sooner rather than later.
During the Oct. 12 meeting, the Plymouth City Council voted unanimously to authorize final design and construction engineering services for phase one of the proposed County Road 47 improvements, while voting to table the official transfer of the road from the county to the city until Nov. 9.
“This decision does not slow down what needs to happen,” Mayor Jeff Wosje told the concerned residents who have been advocating for safety improvements along the roadway.
Wosje, along with fellow councilmembers expressed frustration with the county for not providing more funding assistance for making the road safer for the tax-paying residents who live along and travel that corridor.
“We don’t feel like we’re being treated fairly by the county,” he said.
The decision comes after two years of studies, negotiations and public outreach as part of a County Road 47 corridor study in partnership with Hennepin County.
Plymouth residents and motorists shared a variety of concerns regarding County Road 47, including speed limits, a lack of pedestrian facilities, a lack of turn lanes, and the need for improved intersections and pedestrian crossings.
Public Works Director Michael Thompson provided some sense of urgency for the transfer to not delay phase one of construction, which is scheduled for 2022.
To not compromise that timeframe, a transfer would need to take place by mid-November so the city could bid on the project in February.
The first of three phases would include roadway and pedestrian safety improvements between County 101 and Peony Lane and Lawndale Lane, including those directly adjacent to Meadow Ridge Elementary School.
Depending on funding, the remaining two phases are anticipated for 2023 and 2024, respectively. Phase two includes Peony Lane to Vicksburg Lane as part. Phase three includes the stretch from Vicksburg Lane to Northwest Boulevard. The project is estimated to cost approximately $30 million based on preliminary design.
The county has approved $5 million as part of the transfer, which would cover pavement reclamation, mill and overlay, striping, some shoulder work, and some Americans with Disabilities Act ramp improvements.
“What we’re looking at is a reconstruction,” Thompson said.
This includes new pavement section and concrete curb and gutter, fixing the sight distance and sharp curves, reducing the speed limit to 40 miles per hour, trails on both sides with improved pedestrian crossings, adding left and right turn lanes at all intersections, and a pedestrian underpass near Peony/Lawndale.
While the $5 million would provide an adequate driving surface, residents are expressing the need for additional safety improvements, above what the county has prioritized, Thompson said.
“I’m certainly one of those residents who want more done on this project,” said Councilmember Ned Carroll. “I just want to see more partnership in terms of the financial contribution from the county.”
Councilmember Jim Willis agreed, particularly if the city has to contribute the remaining $20 million.
“Short of getting state bonding money, which we have requested $20 million, but we won’t find out till probably June, we would have to issue debt or delay the project,” said City Manager Dave Callister, which would be approximately $1.5 million every year for 20 years.
Councilmember Alise McGregor supported both resolutions, but also expressed disappointment in the county not providing more funding for the improvements.
With approximately 5,700 new homes having been built within a 2-mile radius of that corridor since 2001, McGregor pointed out that the county “gets a great share” of the property taxes generated from them.
“I do believe that Hennepin County has that money, but it’s not allocating it to us, so I don’t think a month is going to make any difference,” she said.
Carroll urged for more time to renegotiate with the county commissioners.
“I’m just trying to get more money for the citizens of Plymouth for this road,” Carroll said. “I don’t think what Hennepin has suggested and proposed is at all adequate. ... I don’t know how hopeful I am, but if you don’t ask, you don’t get, and if you don’t try, nothing happens. I’m willing to try.”
In the end, the Plymouth City Council approved an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates for $770,000 to complete the design for phase one, while tabling the transfer until Nov. 9 to get more of a financial commitment from the county.
