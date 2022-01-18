A Plymouth man was sentenced to 228 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for advertising, producing and distributing material depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to court documents, between November 2019 and March 2021, Derek Gerard Williams, 23, used various online accounts and aliases to advertise, produce, distribute and obtain child pornography and other data related to the sexual exploitation of children. Williams used Instagram and other online platforms to communicate with and exploit minors in the United States and abroad. Williams also used a virtual private network or proxy services and coded language referring to child exploitation and bestiality, to attempt to avoid detection by law enforcement.
Williams pleaded guilty in August to one count of advertising child pornography, one count of production of child pornography, and one count of distribution of child pornography.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI.
