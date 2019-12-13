A Plymouth man was indicted for first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree intentional murder and two additional counts related to an Oct. 2 shooting in Minneapolis, according to Hennepin County Attorney’s office.
A grand jury returned the indictment Dec. 12 against Abdirahman Farah, 22, in the shooting death of 27-year-old Moniir Abdi of St. Paul. Farah was also indicted for first-degree attempted premeditated murder and second-degree assault for shooting another man in the leg.
Police and emergency medical services responded around 6:15 p.m. Oct. 2 to a reported shooting at 2515 Riverside Ave., according to the criminal complaint. Responders found Abdi on his back with a gunshot wound to the chest and another male victim shot in the left leg.
Abdi was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The other male victim was treated for the gunshot wound. The surviving male victim identified the shooter as Farah. He told investigators Farah was angered that a woman was with both victims that evening, went to his car, got a gun and shot both of them, the complaint stated.
Surveillance video in the area captured the incident, while a known picture of Farah matched the appearance of the shooter in the video. Footage revealed Farah, Abdi, the other male victim and an adult female speaking with one another before the shooting occurred. Abdi appeared to be attempting to placate the situation while Farah went to a vehicle for a gun and began shooting at both male victims before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene, according to the complaint.
While searching for Farah, investigators were informed that he was attempting to flee and were able to apprehend him in a Connecticut airport, the complaint stated.
Farah remains in custody with his bail increasing to $2 million.
