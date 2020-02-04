a206staBigRock.jpg
a206staBigRock2.jpg

After learning about a “big rock” uncovered last fall in New Hope, Plymouth Councilmember Jim Prom stood before the council Jan. 28 as a citizen asking the council consider adopting the rock, estimated to weigh more than 60 tons, as a symbol recognizing Plymouth as the “rock of Hennepin County.” Prom even ended up on KARE 11, when he happened to be at the site to see the rock for himself. KARE 11 staffers reportedly saw the headline in a recent edition of the Sun Post, “Big rock creates big headache for New Hope,” and wanted to investigate it further. As Sun Post community editor Alaina Rooker wrote, the rock was uncovered last fall during the excavation for a future community pool and city leaders are now seeking ways to remove it. It was also pointed out that Plymouth already has a giant rock on Lancaster Lane, a 150-ton boulder from the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, that was acquired in 1980 by First Bank Minneapolis (now US Bank). The Plymouth Council took no action on Prom’s request.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@ecm-inc.com

Load comments