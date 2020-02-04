After learning about a “big rock” uncovered last fall in New Hope, Plymouth Councilmember Jim Prom stood before the council Jan. 28 as a citizen asking the council consider adopting the rock, estimated to weigh more than 60 tons, as a symbol recognizing Plymouth as the “rock of Hennepin County.” Prom even ended up on KARE 11, when he happened to be at the site to see the rock for himself. KARE 11 staffers reportedly saw the headline in a recent edition of the Sun Post, “Big rock creates big headache for New Hope,” and wanted to investigate it further. As Sun Post community editor Alaina Rooker wrote, the rock was uncovered last fall during the excavation for a future community pool and city leaders are now seeking ways to remove it. It was also pointed out that Plymouth already has a giant rock on Lancaster Lane, a 150-ton boulder from the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, that was acquired in 1980 by First Bank Minneapolis (now US Bank). The Plymouth Council took no action on Prom’s request.
Plymouth leader advocates for adopting ‘big rock’
