Law enforcement officers from across the metro area gathered Nov. 25 outside Northwest Animal Hospital in Plymouth to pay their last respects to a valued four-legged member of the Plymouth Police Department.
Knight, an 8-year-old German Shepherd K-9 officer, was rushed to the emergency vet where it was discovered he had a cancerous tumor on his spleen.
A bleak prognosis led to the difficult decision, according to Plymouth Police Chief Michael Goldstein, but not before fellow officers could say good-bye and pay their respects to Knight and his handler, Officer Steve Larson.
Knight served with the department since 2013 and was trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension. He was deployed more than 1,000 times to assist in Plymouth and surrounding communities and helped make numerous arrests throughout his career. He also earned a variety of notable awards.
According to Goldstein, Knight was a “phenomenal” member of the team and will be greatly missed.
Not only that, but he was a really sweet dog to be around, Goldstein said.
The cancer prognosis was sudden as Knight and Larson were training together days prior.
“You wouldn’t have known anything was wrong,” Goldstein said, noting Knight was a healthy and active dog with about two years left before his official retirement at age 10.
Knight had really strong skills that will be hard to replace, Goldstein said, recalling past incidents when Knight was able “to track down some pretty dangerous people” including a sexual assault suspect in Minnetonka and in Edina after an officer was assaulted.
Since the K-9 unit was formed in 1991, the department has been “really blessed with a strong group of dogs and handlers,” said Goldstein.
The department has also “earned the reputation of having one of the better K9 units through Minnesota and beyond,” he said.
While having a K-9 unit isn’t unique to Plymouth, having three dogs is (currently authorized in the budget), according to Goldstein.
“We’re very grateful,” he said. “They are an incredibly important tool” with their detection capabilities.
Plymouth’s K-9 unit has been called upon to assist officers, including tracking lost individuals, perpetrators and narcotics.
K-9 officers are also a great public relations tool, demonstrating their talents during events like public safety open houses and National Night Out.
“We’re very proud of our K-9 unit,” Goldstein said, which currently includes Romeo and Officer Quincy Grabau, and Rico and Officer Ben Duncan.
The appreciation for these dogs and their handlers “can’t be understated,” Goldstein said, noting the training they undergo every day to keep the dogs’ skills sharp for when they are needed in the field.
The bond between the dog and their handler is also “indestructible,” as they are not only their comrades, but also their friends.
K-9s are assigned to handlers who then become a part of their family.
While the department owns the dog, the canine officers are cared for by their handler, going home with them each day and cared for in retirement.
Knight is the second active K-9 officer that died this year.
In January, Officer Bill Dane’s dog, Odie, died at the age of 10 due to severe arthritis and degenerative bone issues.
