The Plymouth Housing and Redevelopment Authority has presented plans for the construction of Valor Place, a twinhome providing affordable housing for veterans and their families.
The 0.62-acre parcel owned by the HRA is located on the northwest corner of Rockford Road and Fernbrook Lane.
Planning applications for the development were submitted by the HRA in November and are scheduled to be considered by the Planning Commission Wednesday, Jan. 6 with final approval by the City Council scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26.
As part of the planning process, the HRA and city staff members have met with groups who work with veterans including Plymouth Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, which works with Minnesota veterans and their families who are homeless.
This type of housing is planned to be temporary and to allow residents to receive support and bridge a gap from homelessness to permanent housing, according to the city staff report.
The HRA would partner with Charles Cudd Company to design and build the homes, which each have two or three bedrooms.
The project is estimated to cost $806,000. Staff is also requesting to submit an application for a Home Depot Foundation Veterans Housing Grant to receive up to $50,000.
The HRA hosted a neighborhood meeting Dec. 16 to seek input on the proposed project and answer questions related to access and property maintenance and management.
