Annual self-guided tour visits the ‘most gorgeous’ gardens in Plymouth
By kaitlin mccoskey
The Friends of the Plymouth Library will be hosting its eighth annual Gorgeous Gardens Tour from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 17. This self-guided tour features five of the “most gorgeous” gardens in the city of Plymouth.
The director of this year’s garden tour, Cathy Fischer, explained the process for finding each of the top gardens in the Plymouth area.
“Sometimes people suggest a neighbor,” she said, “or we know someone personally who has a lovely garden, or we see a garden that’s beautiful, and ‘cold-call’ on the owner.”
Given the seasonal nature of the gardens, Fischer explained that the Friends of the Library find each garden in the year prior to the tour.
“We tour the gardens, and talk to the owners about what is involved, and they then decide if they want to participate,” she added.
Fischer also shared that the first garden tour was held in 2013, and has been a tradition ever since.
“The Friends were looking for another method of raising money in addition to our book sales,” she said.
According to Fischer, there have only been two years since 2013 that the tour has not been held. Most of the gardens are at residents’ houses, however Fischer said that for the first time this year, one of the gardens is at a church.
She shared where to find the gardens, saying, “The garden tour tickets, which are for sale at Bachman’s, list the address for each garden on the tour.”
One of these gardens is owned by Plymouth resident Leslee Jaeger. When asked about how long she had been gardening, Jaeger said it has been a lifetime hobby.
“I grew up on a farm, and there was always a big vegetable garden and perennial garden,” she said, adding that watching her mother tend to those gardens is where her interest first came from.
Jaeger explained how she came to be involved in the Gorgeous Gardens tour, saying, “Someone who knew about my gardens nominated me, and then late last year a representative came out to look at it and make sure it was appropriate [for this event].”
This is Jaeger’s first year having a garden on the tour.
“I’m excited for people to see the ability to do multiple things in urban gardening,” she said, “like vegetable gardens with raised beds; I have a butterfly garden, there’s a compost pile out back to help fertilize, and we have solar panels on our house. So, things that are good for the Earth, and for my mental and physical health.”
Jaeger shared that gardening does indeed keep her healthy. Aside from growing fresh foods for most of the year, she said “[Gardening] is my workout during the summer, so I don’t have to look too many places for [exercise].”
She added that tending to her gardens benefits her mental health as well, saying, “It’s a calming type of zen to be out there and see the benefits, or sit out there and read a book, or entertain.” Most of all, Jaeger wants others to experience the benefits and joy of gardening. “I really want to encourage everyone to try gardening, whether it’s a pot on the deck with herbs, or a perennial garden, or a vegetable garden,” she said.
Tickets are $10 in advance, available for purchase at Bachman’s in Plymouth, or $15 on the day, available at each garden (children under 12 are free). All proceeds go to supporting the Plymouth library, including the library collection, in-library programming, and outreach by the library into the community.
