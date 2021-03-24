It’s been one year since Monica Moreland began hosting virtual workouts, a move the longtime fitness instructor made after being laid off when gyms closed per governor’s orders last March in response to COVID-19.
Now, Moreland is celebrating that loss, which grew into a successful workout movement that ultimately led to her opening her studio in Plymouth.
The 2005 Osseo High graduate has always been active, participating in track and cross country in high school. She also spent 15 years as a studio manager at a gym in New Hope, where she managed the group fitness programs and was a certified instructor and trainer.
For Moreland, “movement is medicine,” she said, noting she also loves motivating others to move.
When the gyms closed, Moreland decided to host a virtual workout session from her apartment.
At first, Moreland was nervous about it, not thinking anyone was going to join the private Facebook group.
To Moreland’s surprise, 80 people participated in her first session, and the numbers only climbed from there.
“It was kind of fun. I kind of liked it,” Moreland said. So, she invited the participants to join her again the next day.
Her “Monica’s Workouts” Facebook group eventually grew to 7,000 members.
Because the workouts are free, some group members began sending her money to show their appreciation for her classes.
She was able to save enough money from the donations to open her own studio, located next to Cub Foods off Nathan Lane and Rockford Road in Plymouth.
The hybrid fitness studio combines virtual and in-person classes, led by either Moreland or her mom, Marie.
She chose the name Movement Studio because her three initials start with “m” and it also plays on the phrase she uses, “movement is medicine.”
“Not only do you feel better physically ... you’re able to do more,” not just in a workout, but in life, she said. It also puts people in a better mental state overall, she added.
For those who find it hard to motivate, Moreland suggests just starting with a 5- or 10- minute workout or a walk.
“And I guarantee you’ll feel better after you do that,” she said.
Movement Studio officially opened to in-person workouts in November but closed 10 days later after gyms were shut down a second time.
Since Moreland was already established online, she was able to pivot into virtual workouts again before reopening the studio in early February.
Now, the studio is open at 50% capacity with classes of 5-15 people.
While there is something about working out with people in-person that Moreland finds energizing, she also felt a great connection virtually as participants invited her into their own living rooms via Zoom.
“I feel like I’m still so connected to these people,” she said.
This connection has been something members like Karen Kennedy of Plymouth have really appreciated.
Kennedy had been working out with Moreland at her previous gym and transitioned to the virtual workouts last March. As a wife and mother of four working full-time, getting to the gym to attend classes was a challenge, Kennedy said.
When Moreland began offering classes online, Kennedy was able to replay the sessions at her convenience.
“It was a complete game-changer,” she said. “I was now able to work my workouts into my life when it worked best for me.”
It also gave Kennedy the opportunity to be a part of a community and connect daily with others when everything else was closed.
“The community that Monica has created is top-notch,” she said. “I have made many friends through her studio and it has been such a blessing through this pandemic ... We work hard together, Monica makes sure of that, but we support and care about each other just as fiercely.”
Monthly memberships include virtual and in-studio classes, where members can pick as many classes as they want or pay per class.
Last summer, Moreland also hosted a free outdoor fitness class in the parking lot on Saturdays, which she also plans to do again this summer.
Moreland invites everyone to check it out.
“I promise you will feel better and probably make some really good connections,” she said.
For more information, visit movementstudio.live or find Moreland’s groups on Facebook, including her free Monica’s Workouts group.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.