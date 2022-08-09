Fire Stations 2 and 3 will better accommodate modern fire response
By Kaitlin McCoskey
The Plymouth Fire Department is remodeling its Fire Stations 2 and 3 to make them more accommodating to emergency response personnel. A ribbon cutting and open house will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Fire Station 3, 3300 Dunkirk Lane North, and is open to the public.
These remodels will “better accommodate 24/7 firefighter staffing and improve Plymouth’s emergency preparedness,” according to a press release from the city.
For this reason, Fire Station 3 has been largely expanded and renovated, while Fire Station 2 has been entirely demolished and rebuilt.
Plymouth fire staff have switched to a “hybrid model” of staffing in the past few years, comprised of both part-time/on-call and full-time firefighters, allowing fire staff to be on the clock 24/7 and significantly improving response times in emergencies, according to the city.
The old fire buildings, however, were not accommodating to this new model of staffing, explained Deputy Fire Chief Dave Dreelan.
“Fire station 2 was built in 1977 and Fire Station 3 was built in 1989,” Dreelan said. He explained that back then, firefighters would not live at a fire station, but rather receive a call, quickly enter the station to change and get in the truck, and leave again.
Dreelan said that this design does not accommodate fire response in today’s world, as firefighters will spend “a third of their career” living in the fire stations to aid in response times.
“There was hardly a kitchen,” Dreelan said of the old fire station designs. “There weren’t dormitories, and only one or maybe two restrooms.”
He shared that the newly renovated fire stations will feature all of these things, as well as much more modern fire safety and response technology. “Technology has come a long way since 1977,” Dreelan said.
The renovation of these fire stations has occurred in a “phased approach,” according to the city, so as to “minimize any potential delay in response to emergency calls or change in the fire department’s overall service level”.
Dreelan explained how this worked, saying that about 80% of construction expanding Fire Station 3 occurred while the old building was still fully functional, after which supplies were moved to the new section of the building and the rest of the remodel was completed.
“It was like if your gutted your whole house, but the garage was still functional, and you lived there for a while,” Dreelan said.
He explained that because Fire Station 2 was completely rebuilt, the firefighters lived in a trailer for a short time outside of the fire station.
Fire Station 3 is now complete, and the project at Fire Station 2 is still in the works, set to be completed in December of this year.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.