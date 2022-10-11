Department shares a list of fire safety tips from NFPA
The week of Oct. 9 to 15 marks the 100-year anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week. In honor of this special milestone, the Plymouth Fire Department is offering an official list of fire prevention tips to residents.
According to a press release from the city, “This year’s theme, ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’ works to educate people of all ages about simple, yet important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.”
The theme is chosen each year by the National Fire Protection Association, with help from various other fire departments in the country.
Steve Marti has been part of the Plymouth Fire Department for 19 years, joining when he was 53 years old, the last two years of which he has served as the Fire Prevention Specialist.
“Having a home fire escape plan can make a big difference for the safety of our residents and their families,” Marti said. “Every home escape plan is different. Beyond creating a plan, families should also practice it regularly to make sure everyone in the home knows their part.”
Marti shared that the list of tips from the Plymouth Fire Department comes from the NFPA, and is as follows;
Make sure the [fire escape] plan meets the needs of all family members, including those with sensory needs and varying physical abilities.
Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.
Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
Identify an outside meeting place for everyone to gather a safe distance from the home.
Practice a home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
“[This is] what I may cover talking to adults,” Marti said. “I usually try to cover what the NFPA suggests. They do the research.”
Marti also shared that while this list of tips is directed to adults, “most of my presentations on Fire Education relating to prevention and safety are to elementary children.”
When asked what he wishes more people knew about fire prevention and safety, Marti answered, “the most common cause of fires is cooking. Lack of common sense and carelessness usually are related to each fire.”
He added, “Smoke from today’s fires is deadly, carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide being two of the most common gasses [released].”
In honor of National Fire Prevention week, Marti shared, “Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working and have working batteries. Fires spread much faster today than in years past. Make sure your children know how to get out and where to meet outside.”
