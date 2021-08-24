“In sickness and in health, until death do we part,” are vows Doug and Mary Miller took on Aug 1, 1981. These powerful words of enduring love and everlasting commitment have come far too soon for this Plymouth couple who just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
With plans of spending their retirement golfing, traveling and watching their grandchildren grow, those plans came to a halt after Doug was diagnosed with ALS in March 2020 at the age of 64.
ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.
Upon hearing the diagnosis, Doug was “devastated,” Mary explained.
“Honestly, that was the worst week of our life because ALS is a death sentence,” she said.
Each year, approximately 5,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with ALS, according to the ALS Association. It is estimated that as many as 30,000 Americans may have the disease at any given time.
The life expectancy of an ALS patient averages 2-5 years from the time of diagnosis, while 20% live longer than five years.
The person to live the longest with ALS was astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, who lived with the disease for 55 years before dying at the age of 76 in 2018.
The rate of progression also varies as do the symptoms, however, progressive muscle weakness and paralysis are imminent.
Just how fast the disease progressed is what has really caught him off guard, Mary said.
“He feels cheated out of his retirement,” she said.
In September 2018, having put in 36 years at Hewlett Packard, Miller was forced into early retirement.
Embracing his newfound freedom, he bought an E bike, went on golf trips with his buddies, looked forward to a trip to Italy and spending time with his grandchildren.
Unfortunately, those plans weren’t meant to last.
A year later, in November of 2019, Doug fell off the roof and severely broke his arm, requiring surgery.
Mary shared how their tight-knit neighborhood rallied together in order to help out while Doug was recovering.
In December, he began having issues in his legs, reporting them as feeling “achy” and “goofy.”
He went to the chiropractor to alleviate the symptoms, though they persisted.
His legs became weaker.
An avid bowler and golfer much of his life, Doug had fallen three times one night while bowling.
“He just knew something was wrong,” Mary said.
Then, in March of 2020, he had an electromyography to test his nerve and muscle function.
After various other tests to eliminate other possibilities, his neurologist told Doug he suspected ALS.
In the first several months after diagnosis, Doug was considered a slow to mild progression, and was still able to handle most things around the house and even enjoyed a golf game or two, Mary recalled.
Five months after diagnosis, however, Doug’s symptoms had progressed to where he could no longer walk or stand by himself.
By mid-November, he could no longer use the walker or feed himself.
“That’s how fast it really progressed,” she said.
Now, more than year after diagnosis, Doug’s breathing has deteriorated and he spends most of his days on a portable ventilator.
While his mind remains fully intact, he has lost the use of both arms and hands, can no longer speak clearly, and has difficulties swallowing.
“It’s devastating to watch an active human being deteriorate over time,” Mary said.
Sad and scared to die, Doug “refuses to talk about it,” Mary said. “He really wants to avoid the discussion of it.”
While this diagnosis has been “catastrophic” to both of them, Mary chooses to consider this time together as a gift.
“Very few of us get the opportunity to transition to a better life with God,” she said. “It’s made me appreciate life,” knowing it’s temporary.
The couple is also thankful for the support they’ve received from their close-knit neighborhood near Medicine Lake.
“We’re very, very close,” Mary said of the neighborhood.
Throughout the years, they’ve formed friendships with their neighbors, sharing in progressive dinners, game nights and pontoon rides.
Upon hearing of Doug’s “horrific diagnosis, everyone was shocked,” she said.
From meal trains to lawn work, the neighbors rallied together to show their support and extend helping hands.
Marlo Roberts and her husband Gordie are two of those neighbors. They feel “honored to know the Millers, who have approached their experience with openness, sharing and tons of good humor,” Marlo said.
“Although ALS is a dark disease, it’s been incredibly heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and kindness that Doug and Mary have inspired in all of us,” she said. “Our gratitude is infinite.”
As Doug’s full-time caretaker, Mary also has a full-time job, where she is thankful to be able to work from home. With the neighborhood’s help, she is able to concentrate on him, she said.
“As horrible as this disease is and how progressive it is, the people have been so generous,” she said.
They’ve also come together to help raise funds for Doug’s medical care, hosting a morning coffee and donuts fundraiser that raised $800 in two hours.
Then, when they learned Doug was the beneficiary for this year’s Schimmy Scramble golf tournament, an annual golf tournament that raise funds for the ALS Association and one special family, they hosted another fundraiser, raising $3,000 for the upcoming event.
The Schimmy Scramble is an annual event that started eight years ago by John Wartman, after his lifelong friend, Dave Schimschock of Chaska, was diagnosed with ALS.
The goal of the event is to raise awareness and funds in hopes of finding a cure or some way to treat it.
“It’s just a nasty disease,” Wartman said, having witnessed his friend live with it for two years before dying in 2014 at the age of 49.
Held at the Dahlgreen Golf Club in Chaska, the event has continued to grow each year. What began with 60 golfer, this year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, has more than 200 golfers registered.
“The friends and the family of the Millers are simply amazing,” he said, calling them “tremendous support group,” which he has witnessed through their participation and generosity.
There are still openings for the morning shot gun, which starts at 8 a.m.
For more information or to make a donation email Wartman at jbwartman@gmail.com.
