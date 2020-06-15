Plymouth Council welcomes first-ever brewery with permit approval

For six years, Plymouth city leaders have sought to attract a brewery and taproom and actions taken June 9 by the Plymouth City Council has paved the way for that to happen.
Luce Line Brewing Co., a bicycle-themed brewery and taproom, will be located at 12901 16th Ave. N., which is along the Luce Line Trail. Owners Tim Naumann and Kate Coward anticipate opening this fall.
The City Council approved a rezoning text amendment and a conditional use permit to allow them to also lease space to Trailhead Cycling, a bicycle shop located in Champlin.
The council also approved on-street parking to be allowed on the north side of 16th Avenue to accommodate traffic, particularly during special events.
Some council members expressed concerned allowing a business to use the street for parking.
“Businesses should be responsible for providing their own parking,” said Councilmember Jim Willis.
With 65 parking spaces on-site, Coward explained that the off-street parking would only be needed for special events and this would avoid customers from parking in the lots of neighboring businesses.
“I think this could be an exception,” said Councilmember Ned Carroll, who supported allowing off-street parking on the north side of 16th Avenue.
Carroll also shared how he had met Coward at an event and spoke about his goal of getting a taproom into Plymouth.
“Her eyes just sparkled and she agreed with me completely,” Carroll said. “And I’m delighted that she and Tim are here for this.”
Expressing confidence in the quality beer that they will offer, “it’s not just about beer ... taprooms end up being a community gathering spot,” Carroll said.
“So, I’m really excited about this prospect,” Carroll said. “I’m convinced that this is going to be a huge success.”
Naumann noted there currently isn’t a connection to the Luce Line Trail, but they are “exploring different options.”
Coward said they anticipate having 14 beers and seltzers on tap, with 10 flagships and other seasonal beers.
“We hope to see you all on our patio enjoying a beer or a seltzer,” she said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.