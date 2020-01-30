When it comes to joining the GreenStep Cities program, Plymouth residents showed they were as divided as the Plymouth City Council, which voted 4-3 to not join the program during the Jan. 28 meeting.
Mayor Jeff Wosje and Councilmembers Nick Roehl, Alise McGregor and Jim Prom voted to not join the program and Councilmembers Ned Carroll, Jim Willis and Jim Davis voted in favor of the joining the program.
GreenStep Cities is a voluntary initiative led by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that challenges, assists and recognizes cities for achieving sustainability and quality-of-life goals.
Currently, 134 cities across the state are participating in the program, including neighbors like Golden Valley, Minnetonka and New Hope.
Proponents and opponents came to the meeting to express their viewpoints as to why the city should join or not join the program, including members of the city’s environmental quality committee, who were in support of it.
The council members learned more about the program at an October study session and decided to bring the discussion into the public forum for transparency and to receive input.
With proponents seated to the right and opponents to the left, Wosje commented on how the program has become a polarizing issue that is dividing the community.
“I want to focus on the things that bring us together,” Wosje said, adding that he was having a hard time finding “a tangible benefit” to being a part of GreenStep Cities.
“Because, to me, it’s not going to change what we decide in the future one way or another,” he said. “We are going to decide what’s in the best interest of Plymouth.”
In October, city staff members compiled a checklist that showed that the city is doing or working toward 69 of the 180 possible actions and 14 of the 29 possible best management practices in the program.
Proponents of the program want the city to do more when it comes to protecting the environment.
“Plymouth is doing the bare minimum to get by,” said Julie Jones, one of the 22 residents who spoke during the council meeting.
Resident Greg Laden urged the council to join the program, describing GreenSteps as “sort of a club” in which Plymouth can learn from other cities to use as guidance for environmental initiatives.
“It’s a symbolic act ... that you give a darn about the future,” he said.
Clark Gregor, a member of the environmental quality committee, said there is not a mandate in the program, as some opponents suggested, therefore, the city can decide whether or not to take action on any of the items.
“It’s all in your hands,” he said, noting the program would help guide city officials in ways to reduce the cost of the city’s energy usage.
Program opponents expressed concerns about adding another level of bureaucracy and urged the council to work on suggested environmental initiatives without joining the program. They included Minnetrista Councilmember Shannon Bruce.
Bruce urged the council not to join the program and stated there are other ways to adopt initiatives “without burdening your staff” with additional reports.
“At the end of the day, this is a competitive game,” she said, and the city may end up making decisions based on getting awards rather than what’s best for the city.
Willis said he was interested in using GreenSteps as a “roadmap” to learn what other cities are doing around sustainability.
Carroll agreed. “I think the program has merit,” he said.
McGregor said while there were valid arguments on both sides, she didn’t support joining the program.
“Just because I’m against GreenStep Cities, doesn’t mean I’m against environmental initiatives,” she said. “Our staff are doing a lot to make the city a better place environmentally.”
