After 10 years and three failed attempts by developers, the Plymouth City Council is purchasing the Four Seasons Mall site off Highway 169 and Rockford Road.
After a closed session May 11, the council reconvened and unanimously passed a resolution to purchase the 17-acre site for $6.7 million.
In November 2019, the council approved a mixed-use development for Dominium to construct more than 400 units of affordable and senior housing, along with four commercial buildings and a park-and-ride facility.
Mayor Jeff Wosje said it was “disappointing” to be losing that affordable housing project, but that the council “has come to the realization that it’s is just not going to be able to compete for those for those finances the way the rules are set up today,” which is why the City Council is moving forward with the purchase.
Wosje explained that with the current housing finance guidelines, Dominium was unable to compete with other affordable housing projects across the Twin Cities that have lower median income requirements than the 50-60% proposed for this project.
“The math just doesn’t work to try and get to that 30-40% of median income,” he said.
The city will use transit funds to acquire the site since a transit-oriented development is anticipated in the future, Wosje noted.
The resolution assigns the rights of the purchase agreement between Dominium and Walmart, the current owner, to the City of Plymouth, with a closing date before July 1.
It was also noted there was an urgency to make the June 30 deadline for tax purposes.
The city plans to demolish the building and solicit proposals for future redevelopment of the site.
Councilmember Jim Prom, who represents Ward 4, where the site is located, said this purchase was an “exception to the rule,” stating the city has made every attempt over the last 10 years for the private sector to develop this property.
“It has gone way, way beyond what the private sector has been able to do, so the City of Plymouth will take its time and find some developers to develop the property,” Prom said. “It’s not our intention to develop the property ourselves, however, after we purchase the property, it is our intention to tear that building down.”
