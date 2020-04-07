The Plymouth City Council will consider approval of a 61-unit, four-story, affordable/workforce housing apartment building along Highway 55 after a public hearing during the Tuesday, April 14, meeting.
The council will consider a planned unit development amendment, as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission, to allow construction of The Element on the 5.3-acre site near County Road 73. This is considered phase three of the Crossroads Commons site, which also includes The Waters and Starbucks.
Jamie Thelen of Access Development said this project would meet the city’s affordable housing goals as it would serve a mix of income levels. The majority of the units would be for those making 60% or less than the area median income, an estimated $50,000, and some units would be for rent to those making 30% AMI, estimated at $25,000, which would also depend upon tax-increment financing.
There would also be four units for veterans who were formerly homeless.
During the Planning Commission meeting March 4, residents expressed concerns regarding the density and height of the building on that lot.
Lauren Lindelof, who lives adjacent to the property, said she was concerned with the setbacks and runoff to the wetland and presented a petition to have an environmental assessment worksheet prepared.
Senior Planner Shawn Drill noted the proposed development would not trigger the need for such a worksheet, however, the state allows concerned citizens a mechanism to submit a petition signed by at least 100 residents outlining why they believe a discretionary EAW should be completed.
The council will review the request to determine if a worksheet should be prepared before the approval of the planned unit development.
If the council approves the planned unit development at the April 14 meeting, Thelen said he anticipates construction beginning next winter and lasting 12 months.
Public hearing participation
Residents are encouraged to participate in the public hearing using remote access options.
Comments can be emailed to the city clerk at sengdahl@plymouthmn.gov. They will be read into the record at the public hearing. Comments will also be taken via video or phone using the Zoom meeting. The weblink and phone number will be published with the agenda at plymouthmn.gov.
