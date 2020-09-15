(SUN FILE PHOTO BY Kristen Miller)
Demolition activity at the Four Seasons Mall site, near Rockford Road and Highway 169, is not expected until the end of March and could be as late as July 2021, depending on whether the developer is successful in obtaining state funding in January. Ryan Lunderby from Dominium provided the Plymouth City Council with a project update Sept. 8, noting that neither the proposed senior nor the family housing developments have been funded, though he is optimistic the senior building would get state funding in January, allowing the project to move forward and demolition to occur on the property. If so, construction could begin in March with a completion date of June 2023. The family housing development would likely begin in October 2021. Because of the current economic climate, Lunderby said he was unsure on the timing of the retail portion of the project. “With that said, Dominium is still committed to moving this project forward in closing on the senior community first with the with the family community to follow, along with the city’s park and ride project,” he said.
