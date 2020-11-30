The Plymouth City Council took a virtual walk-through of what fire stations 2 and 3 will look like once construction is completed in the summer of 2022.
Deputy Fire Chief Dave Dreelan provided the tour and outlined the next steps in the process during the council meeting Nov. 24.
Plans for the two stations began after a feasibility study in 2019 determined operational deficiencies and necessary upgrades to accommodate a full-time 24/7 staffing model.
At Fire Station 2, 12000 Old Rockford Rd., the existing 43-year-old building will be demolished and replaced with a new two-story fire station to provide adequate space for current functions as well as future growth.
The station will house offices for the administrative staff and firefighters, meeting spaces for department and public use, an indoor fitness area, quiet and relaxing residential spaces conducive to firefighters’ mental health, appropriate bay space to house all of the apparatus and equipment and interior and exterior training features allowing firefighters to train for certification on-site, according to CNH Architects.
The orientation of the building will also change.
Currently, the trucks exit onto Old Rockford Road, and turn right on Larch Lane, Dreelan explained. The new station will be built so to the trucks exit on Larch Lane.
The demolition and construction of Station 2 will be done in a way that won’t interrupt service, Dreelan said.
The remodel and expansion of Plymouth Fire Station 3, 3300 Dunkirk Ln. N., will include additional living space, office space, locker rooms and training areas to accommodate full-time firefighters.
The construction cost for Fire Station 2 is estimated at $11.5 million. The costs for Fire Station 3 are estimated at $7.6 million. The total cost estimate for both stations with contingencies is $21 million.
The City Council also approved the issuance of 20-year capital improvement bonds in the amount of $21.5 million.
The estimated property tax increase on a $400,000 home is $41.34 per year or $3.44 per month.
The council is expected to authorize the advertisement for bids at the Dec. 8 meeting. Construction is slated to begin in April.
