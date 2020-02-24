The members of the Plymouth City Council were invited Feb. 18 to take a virtual walk-through of the future Plymouth Creek Center.
Last fall, the council approved the schematic plan and authorized the development of the design and construction documents that will update and expand the community center from 26,000 square feet to more than 110,000 square feet.
The plans will include an indoor walking track, indoor playground, two gymnasiums (with appropriate systems in place for a potential third gym at a later time), fitness rooms, several multi-purpose rooms, music room and an updated ballroom.
Members of the architectural firm HGA provided the virtual reality technology simulating the plans they currently have developed for the project.
The technology gave staff and council members an interactive tool to simulate walking through the building, giving a “real-time feel” and image of what the facility would look like, explained Kari Hemp, recreation manager for the city.
“It has been an extremely helpful tool in the planning process as you can pick up the details of each room and area in real life instead of looking at the design on a flat piece of paper,” Hemp said.
Mayor Jeff Wosje hadn’t experienced virtual reality before that night.
While the 3D imaging can mess with a person’s equilibrium, “it was cool to see a 3D perspective,” he said.
The most beneficial part of the virtual tour for Wosje was seeing how the walking track around the gym will look and feel as the natural sunlight shines in through the translucent panels.
“You couldn’t do that by looking at pictures,” he said.
The technology is also an “extremely helpful tool” for HGA designers and engineers, said Sara Powers, design coordinator for HGA.
The VR program allows planners to “walk” through the building as the design develops and helps give them a sense of the true scale and feel of the space that is not possible to achieve with 2D drawings and rendered images, Powers explained.
Throughout the design process, HGA has used this as an internal coordination tool between the design team and engineering disciplines.
“With all of our models linked together in one place, we are able to see issues as they arise and resolve them much more quickly than reviewing drawings and specifications,” Powers said. “If there’s a pipe sticking out of a wall in the VR model, it’s a pretty good indication that something needs to be updated in our models.”
The completed designs are expected to come before the council in June, with construction commencing in August. The project is estimated to cost $51.95 million and is slated for completion in September 2022.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.