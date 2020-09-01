The Plymouth City Council will consider adding a full-time staff position dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion as part of the 2021 budget process, which is currently underway. The consideration comes in response to residents’ and council members’ interest in reinstating a Human Rights Commission. The city’s commission disbanded in 2012.
Councilmember Jim Davis asked to add the reinstatement of a Human Rights Commission to an upcoming agenda, prompting the council to have a discussion on the topic.
“Residents of Plymouth deserve to hear our position on this,” Davis said at the Aug. 25 council meeting, referring to a council study session in July on the topic.
Traditionally, special meetings and work sessions are open to the public but aren’t recorded. Public comments are also not taken during these meetings, which are now held virtually.
During the study session, Public Safety Director Mike Goldstein provided background on the former Plymouth Human Rights Commission, which later became a committee. The commission was established in 1993 and comprised of community members for the purpose of advising the city council on matters pertaining to human rights and equal opportunity of residents.
The commission was disbanded by the council in 2012 for reasons such as recruitment and retention issues and dysfunction and conflict, Goldstein said.
Before deciding whether to reinstate a commission or committee, the council will consider hiring a diversity and equity inclusion coordinator at $103,500 per year as part of the 2021 budget process.
The position would be responsible for integrating equity and inclusion principles into city policies and operations, facilitating community engagement and assisting with staff training and staff.
Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Edina have similar positions in place.
If approved, the coordinator would then work with a consultant to determine the next steps and whether or not to reinstate a citizen advisory group.
“I’m just a little concerned that we’re putting the cart before the horse because the staff person, if it’s approved in the budget ... is going to take the lead on these activities,” Goldstein told the council. “And so we’re going to make a decision about something before we even have the person in place with the expertise to help guide and foster the type of function we’re seeking.”
Mayor Jeff Wosje agreed with waiting to move forward, stating he would not support Davis’ motion to add the item to the agenda, which failed for lack of council support.
“We want a deliberate process to ensure we’re creating something that is comprehensive, meaningful and sustainable,” Goldstein later said.
The City Council will consider the preliminary budget at the regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8.
