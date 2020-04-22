Plymouth Council approves workforce housing development, denies environmental request

The Plymouth City Council approved The Element, a 61-unit, four-story, affordable/workforce housing apartment building off Highway 55 near County Road 73, at the April 14 meeting. This is a part of the Crossroads Commons site, which includes The Waters senior living, McDonald’s and Starbucks.
The unanimously approved development meets the city’s affordable housing goals because the plans include a mix of income levels with the majority of the units restricted to 60% or less of area median income (estimated at $50,000) and some restricted to 30% AMI (estimated at $25,000). There would also be four units for homeless veterans.
The council also approved $459,000 in tax-increment financing to assist with the $18.6 million project, which will include $1 million in soil corrections and related pilings.
The council approval came after a public hearing and a request by neighboring residents for the city council to require an environmental assessment worksheet be done before approval.
At the planning commission meeting March 4, Lauren Lindelof, who lives adjacent to the property, said she was concerned with the setbacks and runoff to the wetland and presented a petition to have an environmental worksheet prepared.
Senior Planner Shawn Drill explained the current proposal does meet the requirements for an environmental assessment worksheet and addressed the discrepancies and inaccuracies outlined in the petition request as they related to distance from the wetland, flood plain and groundwater.
Councilmember Nick Roehl stated that all the concerns were addressed and “were nearly identical” to what the city would get through the environmental assessment worksheet process and recommended denial of the petition, which passed unanimously.
Furthermore, the council approved the planned unit development amendment, as recommended by the planning and zoning commission, to allow construction of The Element on the 5.3-acre site.
Councilmember Jim Willis said the amount of designated parking was lacking and wanted it addressed. Currently, there are approximately two spaces per unit.
According to Drill, the Dominion project at the former Four Seasons Mall site was approved with fewer than two spaces per unit and the nearby Axis Apartments were approved with 1.75 spaces per unit.
The property managers have also an agreement with Fourth Baptist Church to use their parking lot if needed.
Jamie Thelen of Access Development explained that many cities are now requiring less parking due to public transportation, and said he anticipates people using the park and ride across the street at Station 73.
Councilmember Jim Davis requested city staff work with the county to install a crosswalk on County Road 15 to better ensure pedestrian safety.
Councilmember Ned Carroll said he appreciated the developer bringing this project forward.
“Although I am sensitive to some of the folks to the south of it being concerned about the development in terms of their interests, I think it’s a wonderful project in terms of workforce housing,” he said, noting its proximity to transit and the highway. “So, I think it’s a great addition to Plymouth.”
Construction is anticipated to begin next winter and to last 12 months.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.