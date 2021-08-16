In a 6-1 vote, the Plymouth City Council approved the rezoning and preliminary plat for Parkera, a mixed-use development on the Dundee Nursery site off Highway 55 and Rockford Road.
Councilmember Alise McGregor voted against the resolution saying she struggled with approving the development with unresolved concerns related to traffic in the area.
“I think that the developer has done a fantastic job with designing this site,” she said. “I think it’s really interesting ... there’s obviously nothing like it, especially in the city of Plymouth.”
“I just think we’re being shortsighted,” she said, noting her desire to see traffic mitigations addressed prior to the construction of the development.
The plan consists of a four-story, multi-family residential building with 210 market-rate units ranging in size from studios to three-bedrooms and 10 townhomes. A 70,000-square-foot medical office building, housing Twin Cities Orthopedics is also planned, which would include physical therapy and athletic training, clinic, ambulatory surgery center, MRI suite and lodging suites.
Four expressed concerns during the meeting related to privacy, screening, traffic mitigation and pedestrian safety.
One resident spoke in favor of the rezoning for a mixed-use residential development and medical office building, suggesting the traffic generated would be less than that of a big-box retailer. The site is currently zoned for commercial.
The council discussed a potential double left-turn lane onto eastbound Highway 55, which was investigated as part of potential mitigation. However, the study showed there was minimal benefit to the addition during the peak periods given the necessary changes to signal timing to accommodate dual left-turn lanes.
Chris LaBounty, deputy public works director, said both the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Hennepin County confirmed the traffic study findings stating the traffic levels and geometrics of the intersection do not support the changes. There was also “little to no benefit of adding that second left lane,” LaBounty said, relaying comments from MnDOT and the county.
He also noted the traffic study took into account pre-pandemic traffic levels as well as the increase in traffic expected with the Hollydale redevelopment project, and traffic from the areas west and north of the area.
Generally, a 300-vehicle-per-hour limit is required for a dual left-turning lane “and this is not approaching that,” LaBounty said.
He noted changes could come after the development if traffic levels warrant it.
“With any redevelopment next to Highway 55 or a county road, we work closely with the county and with the state to really look at their signal timing and find ways to optimize it post-construction,” he said. “So it is very possible that MnDOT will make changes with the county once we know what those future traffic volumes are.”
Residents also asked to consider four-way stop signs and additional crosswalks outside of the development area, which public safety and engineering are reviewing.
“And we’re reviewing that regardless of this development, just based on the concerns that were brought up,” LaBounty said. “But, I would say, consistent with other redevelopments, we tend to look at where traffic levels are once development is done, and see if an all-way stop is necessary.”
