The Plymouth City Council voted down a motion setting the maximum preliminary levy increase at 7.92%, while approving a later motion reducing it by $382,000, equating to a 7% increase over 2021.
Voting to reduce the preliminary levy increase to 7% during the council meeting Sept. 28 were Councilmembers Nick Roehl, Jim Prom, Jim Davis, Alise McGregor and Jim Willis. Mayor Jeff Wosje and Councilmember Ned Carroll voted against it.
“I’m a little bit concerned about the fact that we’ve gone from spending $30 million in 2015 to $50 million a year, in 2025, and only 10 years going from 20 to $50 million per year, I think we have to be really careful about that,” Prom said. “I’d like to see this come down to 7 (percent).”
He expressed that his main concern was for small businesses and those that lost their jobs during the pandemic.
“But to lose your job or lose half of your income, and then ... see the fact that the government goes rolling along, it can be insulting to some people,” he said.
Willis said he was also hesitant to approve it at the 7.9% maximum levy amount despite City Manager Dave Callister’s comments on working to reducing it prior to final approval in December.
After hours of studying the budget, “we haven’t reduced it a dime,” Willis said. “That doesn’t give me much expectation that it’s going to be considered to be reduced in the future.”
Mayor Wosje said he was comfortable with setting the preliminary at 7.9%, given the fact that 3.5% of it is debt, with much of the remainder on staff wages. He also noted that historically, staff has brought the levy down per council recommendations for final approval in December.
Callister presented information on the 2022 budget and levy.
He recommended setting the maximum preliminary property tax levy at $44,655,676, a 7.92% increase from 2021.
“And we will have October and November to review the budget even further than we have thus far,” Callister said, noting the final budget and levy will be approved following the truth in taxation hearing Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Currently, the general fund budget is $46,955,697, an increase of $2,046,031 (4.6%) from 2021. Significant changes in the general fund are primarily salary and benefit increases.
This includes a net increase of 1.8 new full-time positions – 0.5 parks maintenance worker, 0.8 Plymouth Community Center maintenance supervisor, 0.6 Community Center activity coordinator and a small allocation for the decrease in the engineering services manager position.
Callister noted 4.5% of the levy is for the operations of the city and 3.5% is for new debt, including approximately $50 million in bonds for the Plymouth Community Center, which is being phased in over three years.
“So that will be phased up and be a level debt service payment and levy for the next 19 to 20 years,” Callister said.
The other factor is the $21 million in bonds for the fire station projects.
This includes a two-year phase-in with 50% on the debt levy for 2022 and 100% in 2023 and a flat debt levy rate for the next 19 to 20 years.
Additionally, the $40.8 million general levy includes $2.7 million for street reconstruction, $775,000 for the recreation fund, $952,000 for park replacement, and $481,000 for the capital improvement fund.
The tax impact at the 7 % levy amount for a $300,000 home is about $42 a year, and about $58 a year for a $425,000 home.
The preliminary levy amount was due to the county by the end of September, for proposed property tax notices to be sent in mid-November. At this point, the preliminary levy can be reduced, but not increased.
Staff and council plan to continue budget discussions before final approval Dec. 14, following the public hearing.
