After much discussion on the details, the Plymouth City Council approved, on a 4-3 vote, an ordinance amendment allowing the keeping of chickens in single-family zoning districts in the city.
Councilmembers Nick Roehl, Jim Davis, Ned Carroll and Jim Willis voted for the amendment. Mayor Jeff Wosje and Councilmembers Alise McGregor and Jim Prom voted against the amendment.
In a separate and more brief discussion, the council voted 4-3 against the ordinance that would allow for the keeping of bees. Wosje, Davis, McGregor and Prom voted against the amendment and Roehl, Willis and Carroll voted for the amendment.
The council met for two study sessions in September and January to discuss the regulations on raising bees and chickens within the city to determine a draft ordinance.
Staff members drew upon research from several metro cities that have adopted ordinances to allow a limited number of chickens to be raised on residential properties. Those cities included Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as New Hope, Maple Grove, Hopkins, Minnetonka and St. Louis Park.
The proposed ordinances were presented Jan. 20 to the Planning Commission, which recommended council approval.
After the meeting, the city sent out a FlashVote survey to garner additional feedback from residents on the keeping of bees and chickens if proper independent training and a licensing process were required.
Among the 1,129 resident responses, 53% said they would support their neighbor having up to four chickens (no roosters), while 34% said they would not support keeping chickens.
“They’re pretty emphatic that they don’t want to look across their property line and see a chicken coop and chickens in a run,” Wosje said referring to some of the comments. “It’s an emotional issue out there with people.”
With bees, 60% of the survey responders said they would support their neighbor keeping two honeybee hives, while 27% said they would not support keeping bees.
Wosje said it’s a “real struggle” for him as it is a question of property rights for both owner and neighbor.
Carroll said that without background on the issue, FlashVote is an opportunity to “capture the general sentiment about chickens and bees, but I don’t think by any stretch of the imagination, that it can be considered a scientifically valid polling question here.”
While there was tweaking that he said could be done with the draft ordinance, “it’s a good start, and I’ll certainly be supporting it.”
Laurie Hokkanen, city administrative services director, said she understood Carroll’s point that people might feel differently if they had more background on the issue, and explained that the FlashVote is a “statistically reliable sample that can be generalized to the population.”
“Generally, you can assume that if we were able to survey everyone in Plymouth, that the results would mirror what we’ve heard here plus or minus 3%,” she said.
McGregor said she would not be supporting the amendments.
“When I make decisions on how I’m going to vote I look at the city as a whole,” she said. “This particular issue, I’ve heard a lot of Ward 1 residents in the opposition,” she said, notably in light of the smaller lot sizes and closer layout of the homes.
While he did not support the regulating of chickens, Prom suggested an effective date of July 1 to give residents the opportunity to sell their home if they were concerned with a devaluation of property in light of the council’s decision.
After discussion and six amendments to the proposed ordinance that would allow the keeping of chickens, the council adopted the ordinance with these amendments:
• On corner lots, coops and runs shall not be located in any required front yard.
• Only one coop and attached run with a maximum height of 10 feet allowed per property.
• No renewal fee. ($100 license fee and educational component are required)
• Increased number of hens from 4 to 6.
• Coop and attached run must be located in the rear yard and shall be setback a minimum of 20 feet from any property line.
• Effective date of July 1, 2021.
