After reviewing the environmental assessment for a proposed redevelopment project at the Dundee nursery site on Highway 55 and Rockford Road, the Plymouth City Council decided there was no need for an additional environmental impact study.
The environmental assessment worksheet was the next step in the process for the project that would include a four-story apartment building and a three-story medical office building, along with the reconfiguration of the Plymouth Presbyterian Church property.
The council conducted a pre-application sketch review for the development in 2019 after which a state-mandated environmental assessment was conducted to disclose information about potential environmental impacts of the project.
The environmental assessment worksheet and the traffic study utilized the maximum number of units, the 300 market-rate apartments, which are proposed in this location. The assessment reviews various potential environmental impacts, such as water resources, visual air quality, noise, contamination and traffic.
The information disclosed in the process is to determine whether an environmental impact study is needed and to indicate how the project can be modified to lessen its environmental impacts.
“Our purpose tonight is not to decide on this development,” Mayor Jeff Wosje clarified. “It is not a discussion of land use, or guiding. That will come at a later date assuming that this [project] moves forward.”
Senior City Planner Lori Sommers presented the findings of the environmental assessment worksheet to the council and addressed previous concerns regarding increased traffic from the proposed development.
As part of the traffic study, the developer will be required to restripe the westbound left-turn lane on Dunkirk Lane from Rockford Road (County Road 9) to the proposed frontage road, and safety improvements along Highway 55 are anticipated if TriState redevelops in the future, Sommers explained, noting those would be coordinated with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
“The existing roadways have the capacity to accommodate traffic from the development,” Sommers said, adding that the traffic study did not identify any issues that would warrant a need for an environmental impact study.
There was a question at the Planning Commission as to whether a double left-turn lane at Highway 55 and County Road 9 would help.
“At this point, there is minimal benefit to the addition during the peak periods, giving the necessary changes to the signal timing that will happen to accommodate the left-turn lanes,” Sommers said.
The consideration of an overpass on Highway 55 was also suggested, however, MnDOT does not have the grade separation in the current forecast, “but are constantly evaluating needs on their system as well,” she said.
Sommers also noted that the proposed buildings are designed to fit into the area and include the addition of native landscaping areas with trees, shrubs, pollinator-friendly plants and screening for the proposed parking structure. All wetland impacts will be mitigated pursuant to the rules of the Wetland Conservation Act and in accordance with the city, DNR, Army Corps of Engineers and watershed districts, she said.
The next step would be for the developer to submit an application for reguiding, rezoning, preliminary plat, final plat and site plan. The Planning Commission would review the proposal, and subsequently make a recommendation to the City Council, which makes the final decision. Property owners within 750 feet of the site would be notified of the public hearings.
