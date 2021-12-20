The Plymouth City Council voted 5-2 approving a 7% levy increase, though two councilors sought to reduce the 2022 budget and levy by cutting new staff positions. Councilmembers Jim Davis, Ned Carroll, Alise McGregor, Jim Willis and Mayor Jeff Wosje voted to approve the budget and levy as presented, while councilmembers Jim Prom and Nick Roehl opposed it.
In September, the council voted down a motion setting the maximum preliminary levy increase at 7.92%, while approving a later motion reducing it by $382,000, equating to a 7% increase over 2021.
Maria Solano, deputy city manager, presented the updated budget and levy information during the city’s truth in taxation public hearing, which includes an overall levy of $44,273,522; a 7% increase over 2021. She noted the 0.92% from the preliminary levy was offset by a budget surplus in 2020, which helped pay for this year’s debt payment associated with the construction and expansion projects of fire stations 2 and 3.
It was noted that the levy increase ensures appropriate service levels for the community’s growth demands and continues investing in future park replacement needs, street reconstruction and capital improvements.
Additionally, the budget includes the full levy for the Plymouth Community Center bonds, a partial year levy for the fire stations bonds and paying off the 2012 public safety refunding bonds in 2022.
The 2022 budget of $103.4 million includes an overall net increase of $2.4 million, or 2.38%, from 2021. The general fund expenditures increased by $2,046,031 and all other funds increased by a total of $357,174. The most significant changes in the general fund budget are primarily salary and benefit increases, Solano noted.
The budget also reflects a net increase of 7.4 equivalent full-time positions, including 1.0 IT specialist, 0.5 parks maintenance worker, 0.5 ice center maintenance worker, 1.0 community center maintenance supervisor, 1.0 community center activity coordinator, 0.4 parks office support representative, 1.0 fleet supervisor, along with 2.0 police and fire cadets (two each).
While the tax impact to residents is dependent on residential property values and shifting from other property types, the average valued home of $425,000 would see an increase of approximately $78 in the city’s portion of their taxes for taxes payable in 2022. A commercial property valued at $1 million would see a decrease of approximately $11. It was also noted that these figures could change as tax capacity figures are finalized.
Solano also noted some economic challenges that have been taken into consideration for this budget, including rising inflation, contract costs due to labor issues and supply shortages as well as a rise in utilities.
“We know that Xcel has already stated that they’re going to do a 13% rise in their utility fees,” she said.
The Utility Studies reflect increases for 2022 for water (3.5%), sewer (5.5%), water resources (7.0%), and recycling ($.35) for a total average household monthly increase of $4.45. Franchise fees reflect an increase of 5%.
“Another objective is to make sure that we are protecting Plymouth’s strong financial position,” she said, this includes maintaining a AAA bond rating.
Solano shared the city’s tax capacity rate of 27.14%, which is below the 36.3% average among its peer cities in Hennepin County of populations above 45,000. The city of Edina is among the lowest with 29.16% and Brooklyn Park and St. Louis Park are among the highest with 48.98 % and 44.58% respectively.
The average city tax on a $450,000 home averages $1,544 among those same peer cities.
In an effort to reduce the levy, Prom sought to eliminate the diversity, equity and inclusion position, which was added as part of the 2021 budget, saying he could not support a budget that included that position.
Councilmembers Carroll, Willis and Davis disagreed with Prom’s remarks and supported the DEI position as part of the 2022 budget.
In light of inflation concerns, Roehl supported Prom’s suggestion, stating it’s a controversial position that should be reconsidered.
“This is not a settled science in that DEI is the best way to solve the problem that it’s attempting to solve,” he said. “Let’s regroup and talk about how we want to solve the problems that the DEI position was meant to solve.”
Roehl also suggested cutting two of the four half-time police and fire cadets proposed as part of a new program still in its concept phase, which will act similar to an internship.
Councilmember Willis noted said he supported the budget and seemingly residents have as well, noting no one had come forward expressing either opposition or support during the public hearing.
“So I think that’s telling in itself,” he said, noting residents have confidence in the council and staff to make these budget decisions and run the city.
He also noted the expansions in the budget due to capital decisions made to improve city facilities.
“The budget is up and I acknowledge that,” Willis said, and added that focusing on eliminating the DEI position was misguided.
With it being a new position, Willis suggested giving the administrator and his staff time to work with this new position that council allocated “to see that we can address some of the systemic problems that we have in our communities.”
Councilmember McGregor suggested starting the budget discussion sooner and making sure there is more robust communication amongst the council when it comes to any concerns with the budget.
“Reflecting back on how the process was, I don’t think that we landed where all of us want to be,” she said, while adding that this was the final meeting in which the budget needed to be approved. “There’s a lot of different things that I think there’s an opportunity for engagement within the council that we’re not going to fix tonight.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.