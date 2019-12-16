The Plymouth City Council adopted its final levy, which will include a 7.36% levy increase over 2019, on a 4-3 vote Dec. 10.
The 2020 budget includes an overall levy of $38.68 million; an increase of 7.36% over 2019 and a slight decrease from the preliminary levy set at 7.5% in September. The total budget is $99 million, a 10% increase or $9.3 million over 2019.
Councilmembers Alise McGregor, Nick Roehl and Jim Davis voted against the budget and levy increase after a lengthy discussion on the approval of the Plymouth Creek Center. Roehl and McGregor both sited concerns with using taxpayer dollars to pay for the estimated $52 million expansion of the center.
“While this project will likely be a wonderful addition to the city in which many people will enjoy, I have to question the prudence of using our ultimate power – the power to tax and spend – on this project to this level,” Roehl said.
Councilmember Jim Prom stated that whether or not they supported the Plymouth Creek Center project, the city council has an obligation to pay for what has been approved as part of the annual budget.
The levy increase ensures service levels are appropriate for the community’s growth demands and continues investing in future park replacement needs, street reconstruction and capital improvements, explained Dave Callister, city manager.
The general fund accounts for $43.5 million of the total budget with 36% dedicated for police, 16% for parks and recreation, 15% for public works, 14% for general government, 13% for fire, and 6% for community development.
The capital improvement plan reflects $323 million in projects anticipated to be completed from 2020 to 2029, including potential upgrades to two fire stations in 2021. Discussion on the fire stations is planned for February.
In addition, $910,000 has been allocated in the 2020 levy to assist in capital funding of the Plymouth Creek Center renovation and expansion project. The council approved preliminary plans in September, with final design plans anticipated for early January. The project is expected to go out for bids in the fall. Callister explained this is part of a three-year phase-in to the budget for the project. The city is also seeking $15 million in state bonding for the project.
“Even with the significant capital improvements that we have on our capital improvement plan, our tax rate is fairly stable,” Callister said, noting a calculated 25.7% tax rate in 2020.
With Plymouth having the lowest tax rate among its peer cities, Callister said he is confident the city will maintain that rate even with the planned improvements, noting the tax rate increases to 26% in 2021 and 2022, but is expected to go back down.
The tax impact to residents can vary due to differences in residential property values and shifting from other property types. On average, a $350,000 home would see an increase of approximately $23 in the city’s portion of their taxes for taxes payable in 2020. A commercial property valued at $1 million would see an increase of approximately $159. These figures could change as tax capacity figures are finalized.
“New construction continues to be strong,” Callister said, noting total city value increased 7% with new construction accounting for 2% of that growth. This helps minimize the property tax impact for residents and businesses, he said.
The 2020 overall budget of $99 million includes a net increase of 10.4% from 2019 or $9.3 million with the general fund expenditures increasing $1.8 million. All other funds increased a total of $7,514,811. The most significant increases in expenditures are reflected in the utility funds for capital project expenditures. The most significant changes in the general fund budget are primarily salary and benefit increases.
There is also a net increase of 7.6 full-time positions, the majority of which are to support council priorities for service level improvements including three full-time firefighters, as well as positions in communications, parks maintenance, recreation and utilities.
During the public hearing, resident and former Wayzata School Board member Susan Gaither expressed her opposition to the levy, particularly regarding the expansion of the Plymouth Creek Center, and said there was not a need for it in the community.
Diane Evans, parks and recreation director, addressed this statement and explained there is currently not enough space to accommodate the recreational and programming desires for seniors and preschool age.
Resident Paul Hillen asked the council to spend add $25 million to the capital improvement plan to purchase and upgrade the 160-acre Hollydale golf course, and include $100,000 in the upcoming budget to hire a consultant.
Hillen said he would like to see the city own, but not operate, the golf course as opposed to having it redeveloped as residential housing.
Mayor Jeff Wosje explained that the council is restricted by law from raising the preliminary levy from the level set in September.
In addition, the council approved utility rate increases for 2020 that include: water (3.5%) sewer (5.5%), water resources (7.0%), and recycling ($0.35) for a total average monthly increase of $2.61. A 5% increase in franchise fees was also included, which will provide additional annual revenue of approximately $119,000. Franchise fee agreements are in place with CenterPoint Energy, Xcel Energy and Wright Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association.
