In a 6-1 vote, the Plymouth City Council adopted the 2021 budget and levy Dec. 8 after a lengthy discussion around a new full-time position dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Councilmember Jim Prom said he would vote against the budget if the new position wasn’t removed, saying it was “a divisive issue along political lines.”
Instead, Prom recommended the council talk about diversity, equity and inclusion and better define what the position would entail before voting to add it to the budget.
According to staff members, the position would be responsible for integrating equity and inclusion principles into city policies and operations, facilitating community engagement and assisting with staff training. The estimated salary for this position in the budget is $103,500 per year.
Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Edina have similar positions in place.
Councilmember Ned Carroll said he doesn’t see this as being a partisan issue and fully supports the position as part of the budget.
“I think it’s a matter of dignity and respect for all people,” Carroll said. “I don’t think that’s a partisan matter.”
Councilmember Jim Willis agreed with Carroll and stated this isn’t a partisan issue but a human rights issue.
“It’s a means by which all of us – the whole society – can continue to have dialogue and discussion about issues that are of concern to us, to make sure that we all can become the best citizens that we can become,” Willis said.
Five community members spoke in support of the position.
“A good government throughout the United States today includes measures involving diversity and inclusion,” said George Serdar.
“I think that we need to demonstrate to the public that city government is aware and active in understanding diversity and inclusion issues,” he said, noting a great majority of the country’s residents are here because of immigration.
While the adoption of the position doesn’t necessarily point to problems in Plymouth, Serdar said by supporting a diversity, equity and inclusion professional “the city council would improve its own image in the community and would improve the credibility of city government.”
Milind Sohoni, an Indian-American and former Ward 1 City Council candidate, expressed his support for the position and shared his own family’s experiences with racism in the community.
Having a diversity, equity and inclusion staff member will help to ensure members of the city’s commissions and committees better mirror the diverse citizens of Plymouth, he said.
The council also discussed reinstating a human rights or diversity, equity and inclusion commission, though it was decided to table the matter until the staff position has been filled. The challenges of conducting listening sessions to gather public input on the matter during the restrictions of a pandemic were also mentioned.
Public Safety Director Michael Goldstein added that there currently isn’t additional staffing available to spearhead a commission under the current COVID-19 challenges. He requested the council allow staff to take the time it needs to properly develop a framework around the goals and objectives before taking action on a commission.
“It’s going to take time, but it’ll be worth the effort in the long run,” Goldstein said.
The council is expecting to better define the role of the position at a meeting in January.
Levy and budget details
The council adopted the 2021 budget, which includes a levy of $41.37 million, a 6.96% increase over 2020.
The 2021 overall budget is set at $101,079,836, a $1.98 million or 2.01% increase over 2020. The general fund expenditures increased $1.36 million and all other funds increased a total of $620,813.
Dave Callister, city manager, explained that the levy increase ensures service levels are appropriate for the community’s growth demands and continues investing in future park replacement needs, street reconstruction and capital improvements. In addition, a partial levy is included to assist in capital funding of the Plymouth Creek Center renovation and expansion project.
The levy is slightly below the preliminary levy of 6.97% set in September, based on final levy requirements for the Plymouth Creek Center project. The levy was adjusted by $4,328 reducing the levy increase to 6.96%.
The tax impact for an average value home of $400,000 is estimated to be an increase of approximately $41 a year on the city portion of taxes. A commercial property valued at $1 million would see a tax increase of approximately $151. It was noted that these figures could change as tax capacity figures are finalized.
The 2021 budget also includes six new full-time positions in addition to the full-time diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator. They are three firefighters, a historical site manager, one police investigation technician and a recreation events supervisor.
The City Council chose not to increase utility rates as part of the budget process. Instead, they will discuss the financial implications on future projects if rates aren’t increased during a meeting in January.
