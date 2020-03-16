The Plymouth City Council met March 10 to review the environmental assessment worksheet required for the potential residential development on the former Hollydale Golf Course, a 158.58-acre site east of Holly Lane, north of Old Rockford Road and south of Schmidt Lake Road.
Residents packed the council chambers for what would become a five-hour meeting to discuss the potential environmental impacts of development on the site, which has been a golf course for 60 years.
Paul Hillen, a resident representing the Autumn Hills neighborhood, was among the residents urging the council to not approve the worksheet.
“We ask you to put yourself in our shoes as your constituents, residents, voters and taxpayers, who you represent, and please read the EAS from our perspective, not the developers,” Hillen said. “We’re living with the real issues today of property flooding, traffic safety, traffic congestion, school overcrowding, declining home values and declining quality of life. Those exist today. How will this development make any of those things better?”
Mayor Jeff Wosje referred to the many emails he and council members received regarding their concerns for the potential development.
“We all understand the position you’re going through,” said Wosje.
The purpose of the EAW process is to disclose information about the potential environmental impacts of the project. It is not an approval process. The information disclosed in the process has two functions: to determine whether an environmental impact statement is needed and to indicate how the project can be modified to lessen its environmental impacts. Such modifications may be imposed as permit conditions by the city council in the next stage of the process.
The council voted 4-3 to adopt a resolution finding no need for an EIS and determined the concerns outlined in the document and raised by the council and residents would be addressed with further engineering as part of the preliminary plat. Councilmembers Jim Prom, Alise McGregor and Nick Roehl voted against the motion, in an effort to address impacts laid out in the EAW before continuing in the process.
“The process feels broken,” McGregor said, adding that she was concerned moving forward without taking a pause and including more information in the worksheet.
Wosje agreed that the process seems backward since an EAW (by state statute) precedes the application for a preliminary plat.
In this instance, an EAW is the first step in the development process per the state requirement for any potential residential development of 250 or more single-family homes.
While no application has been submitting, the EAW was based on 2.5 units per acre or 319 units, which is within the lowest density category for the city.
Steve Juetten, community development director, explained the worksheet is a fact-finding document and “is not meant to approve or deny a project, but instead act as a source of information to guide other approvals and permitting processes.”
Some of the concerns outlined include mitigating traffic from the development, drainage and removal of contaminated soil.
A preliminary plat would include fully engineered plans that would provide more answers to some of the concerns and allow the council more opportunities to provide feedback to the developer.
“I don’t think an EIS is going to give us any more information,” Wosje said.
Councilmember Ned Carroll said he didn’t see the need for an EIS, however, he was concerned with this being a remanent property, in that the developer is “trying to facilitate a development with the existing transportation structure, which isn’t sufficient for this situation,” he said.
The council also reviewed and provided some input on a high-level sketch plan, which Juetten described as “rougher than a rough draft.”
Some initial council feedback included that the development was too dense, had “very little green space,” required more buffering for the existing neighborhoods and that the plans include an additional park.
Councilmember Jim Davis said he was also disappointed that the developer did not include an affordable housing component, along with more fairly priced housing options.
After the meeting, Jake Walesch with Hollydale GC Development Inc., said he anticipates an application that includes fewer than the 319 units will be submitted within 90 to 120 days, along with many more meetings and conversations with neighbors.
