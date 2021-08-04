Past president of the League of Women Voters-Wayzata/Plymouth Chapter Deborah Price and Rebecca Hawthorne presented Plymouth City Clerk Sandy Engdahl (center) with a plaque “for outstanding service to the voters of Plymouth, by providing greater access to cast their ballots and have a voice in our democracy.” She was honored for her 22 years of service to the City of Plymouth upon her retirement during the July 27 council meeting, where she also received a round of applause and words of gratitude from the council and city staff. “Your work is a great example to all of us,” said Price, who served with Engdahl throughout her 22 years as an election judge, a head judge and the absentee ballot judge. “When comparing Plymouth city elections with other Minnesota judges, I was always proud to know we did it better in Plymouth,” she said. Engdahl officially retired July 30 after 22 years of service to the city and 37 years overall, starting her career in the City of Winnebago in southwest Minnesota and then serving in Mankato. “The work of a city clerk is not flashy, it’s rarely high profile, especially if it’s done right, and goes unnoticed by many. But it’s an important part of any municipal government,” Engdahl said. “It’s a role that glues the various functions of the city together in a unified point of contact for city residents. I’ve enjoyed my time here in Plymouth. But none of us are irreplaceable, and I’m sure my successor will maintain the high standards we worked so hard to achieve.”
