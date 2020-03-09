After the 2018 elections, Plymouth city officials needed to make plans for two new polling locations for precincts 18 and 19, which are in the northeast portion of the city.
According to City Clerk Sandy Engdahl, the city was informed by church officials that Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church (on the corner of Schmidt Lake Road and Northwest Boulevard), would no longer be used as a polling location for the two precincts after the 2018 election. The church officials cited safety and security issues due to an on-site daycare center.
Because the church is private and not public like a school, it is not required to be used as a polling location, therefore, city officials were forced to look elsewhere.
The precinct boundaries posed limitations in the residential area, Engdahl said. The city was able to find two sites that met the requirements. The sites were the Church of Epiphany, at 4900 Nathan Lane North, and the city’s warming house at the Bass Lake Playfield, 5450 Northwest Blvd.
“All summer long we were looking everywhere up there,” Engdahl said, noting that the precinct is primarily residential and there were no other options for a polling location in precinct 18.
Voters were notified of the polling location change through a required mailing of a postal verification card, a blue postcard they received from the Secretary of State in January and prior to early voting.
Signs were also posted at the church that directed voters to visit the Secretary of State’s website or to call city hall for directions.
Margaret Heying, head election judge for precinct 18, said they did receive some feedback from voters, mostly about the smaller size and distance from the parking lot.
Ice had also accumulated overnight on the sidewalk due to the snowmelt from the previous day, but that was treated the day of the election, she said.
Others commented that they liked the new location because they could walk there or they were already regular users of the park and were familiar with it.
With this being the first primary since 1992, elections typically don’t happen in winter conditions like snow and ice, Engdahl said.
With a steady voter turnout throughout the day, Heying also noted that the majority of voters were well-informed of the change.
Because of the smaller location, Heying said she anticipates a line out of the building for the general election in November, which isn’t always out of the ordinary, depending on the polling site.
“I remember waiting in long lines to vote,” Heying said.
Jim Prom, who is the city council representative for the ward, votes in the precinct and responded to a complaint about the new location.
“It is my understanding that we don’t have another option,” Prom said. He said he would take suggestions of a new location and noted that the building is rather small, which could make it difficult in the November election, especially if there is a record turnout.
While some find the new polling location less than ideal, Engdahl said this will likely be the last election season at this polling location due to redistricting after the 2020 census.
“Those precinct lines might be different” for the 2022 election, Engdahl said, noting the population shift that will likely require the redrawing of district lines.
City officials are seeing a trend of voters shifting to early voting.
“There is more early voting than there ever has been,” she said, citing a 35% early voter turnout in the 2018 election.
Engdahl expects that number to surpass 40% this next election, resulting in fewer voters on Election Day.
For the voters who may not be interested in voting in this new polling location, Engdahl provided other options, including early voting at city hall or voting absentee. Any voter can request and apply to be a permanent absentee voter through the Secretary of State’s website, mnvotes.org or by calling city hall at 763-509-5000.
“Contact us, we can help,” she said.
