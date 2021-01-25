The Plymouth Planning Commission recommended council approval of two ordinances that would permit raising bees and chickens on single-family lots - with certain stipulations. The City Council will consider the approval Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The council met for two study sessions in September and January to discuss the regulations on raising bees within the city, and changes were included in the draft ordinance presented to the commission Jan. 20.
Each discussion lasted about two hours with residents speaking both for and against the ordinances.
One of the recommendation to the council was that the proposed ordinances require permits to be renewed every two years.
Also, any applicants will have to verify completion of an educational program, similar to those available through the University of Minnesota Extension Service.
Anyone intending to sell eggs or honey will also be required to have a home occupation license while also complying with any State of Minnesota regulations.
Bee ordinance
Bees are currently regulated by the zoning ordinance as farm animals and are only allowed in the Future Restricted Development zoning district.
The draft ordinance would allow bees to be raised in a backyard setting as an accessory use, subject to a set of standards, including a permit.
Several neighboring communities have adopted ordinances to allow bees to be raised on residential properties, including Maple Grove, Minnetonka, New Hope and St. Louis Park.
Gary Reuter of the University of Minnesota Bee Squad has been a resource for city staff in drafting the ordinance and was at the planning commission meeting to answer questions.
Reuter addressed concerns that bee stings may present a safety and quality of life issue for neighboring residents, especially those with bee allergies. He stated only 2-3% of the population is allergic to stinging insects, such as wasps and bees, and some are allergic to one and not the other. Documented allergic reactions to bees are “few and far between,” he said.
Plymouth resident Gretchen Larson, a proponent of the ordinance, spoke of the environmental impact on the bee population.
“Sadly, many of us did not grow up in rural settings and don’t have any concept of the intricate relationship in an ecosystem,” she said. “We want our lawns to look like a golf course without understanding the impacts.”
Larson said experience and education is needed to help change this perception, which she said were “goals that fall within your jurisdiction as elected officials.”
Plymouth resident Mandy Rhead questioned the 50-foot setback from a neighboring home, stating it would be difficult to measure without trespassing on another’s property. She suggested the change to 25-feet as a more “reasonable expectation,” on which the commission later agreed.
It was also recommended that language regarding a 6-foot flyover barrier be removed from the ordinance after Reuter explained that the 25-foot setback would be sufficient.
The commission agreed it was important to have an educational component as a requirement of a permit, which would be renewed every two years.
Other requirements included in the draft ordinance are:
• Limit an apiary to two beehives, with the option of revisiting it later as it is a conservative number compared to bee ordinances in other communities within the area, staff noted.
• A minimum of a 4-square-foot sign that a beehive is present on the property that is readable from at least 5 feet from the hive.
The commission voted 6:1 recommending the draft ordinance to the council for approval.
Commissioner Donovan Saba voted against the ordinance, saying there were other ways to be environmental stewards when it comes to bees and other pollinators. He was also concerned it would impact market value.
Commissioner Michael Boo partially agreed with that statement in that the commission should not be approving a resolution that is intended to address environmental issues. From his perspective, bee-keeping is a hobby and appears to have a low impact on neighbors.
Chicken ordinance
The planning commission in a 5:2 vote recommended the council also approve the ordinance allowing residents to raise chickens on single-family residential lots.
Similarly, they are currently regulated by the zoning ordinance as farm animals and are only allowed in the Future Restricted Development zoning district. Many nearby communities have also adopted ordinances to allow a limited number of chickens to be raised on residential properties, including Maple Grove, Hopkins, Minnetonka, and St. Louis Park.
As part of the ordinance, no more than four chickens would be allowed and there would be a setback requirement of 10 feet from the property line and 40 feet from adjacent principal buildings.
The proposed ordinance provides for a coop and attached run to be a maximum of 120 square feet, therefore not requiring a building permit.
Wayne Martin from the University of Minnesota Extension Service was there to offer input on the ordinance.
He noted that most cities are conservative when first setting the limit on the number of chickens, but later increase that number. For example, Minneapolis started with approximately four, but have since increased it depending on lot size.
Before World War II, raising chickens in the city was common, he said.
“Our habits changed and so gradually, the need for having birds around for eggs ... declined, and people gave that up. But now it’s become of interest again,” he said.
Plymouth resident Mandy Rhead said her interest for raising chickens piqued after there was an egg shortage early on in the pandemic.
“As an avid gardener, I would love the opportunity to be able to raise more of my own food, secure more of my own food supply, as well as control the quality of it,” she said.
Joe Shebuski, a Plymouth resident and microbiologist, brought up potential health risks related to raising backyard chickens, such as salmonella.
Plymouth resident Carla Sortomme disagreed, stating that any health risks are mitigated through education and proper care. She also noted that salmonella can be spread by reptiles, however a permit is not required, nor is one required for dogs, which can also be potentially dangerous.
Sortomme said she raised chickens in her previous city, where eight chickens were allowed. A maximum of four chickens in Plymouth should not pose any concerns for neighbors, she said.
Commissioners Donovan Saba and Justin Markell voted against the ordinance. Markell regarded it as a nuisance and Saba didn’t support the raising of livestock in the city.
