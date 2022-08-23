Despite opposition from Prom, Davis, council votes for change
The Plymouth City Council voted to rename County Road 47 Aug. 16 at a regular meeting. The new name will be Chankahda Trail, in honor of the Dakota people.
According to Plymouth’s Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Tomlinson, “In Oct. of 2021, the city council approved a jurisdictional transfer of County Road 47 from Hennepin County to the city.” She also shared that in February, naming options were presented to the council, which decided that a public naming contest should be explored. In March, the city announced that it would be accepting name suggestions. According to Tomlinson, over 1,200 names were submitted, and a large majority of them requested a name that honored the Dakota people who once lived in the area.
On the committee, formed to finalize a list of names for the council from the many options submitted, were former Historical Society manager Rebekah Coffman, Dakota Elder and culture expert Sydney Beane, and Bob Gasch and Ted Hoshal of the Plymouth Historical Society. Tomlinson said she oversaw this committee and asked them to find a name that is “relevant to the area, respects the Dakota history of the area, and to try to stick with geography, flora and fauna, etc.” The group also worked with a Dakota language expert from the University of Minnesota to ensure the names they came up with were translated and pronounced correctly.
“The language is scenic. So we went up, walked the road, studied the history of the road,” Beane said, sharing that the committee finally came up with a list of nine names for the council to pick from. “The one that we thought would bring the most attention to this was Chankahda.”
Beane said that the name Chankahda translates to “near the woods,” and was chosen for its relation to the Big Woods area. He said they also wanted a name that would be phonetically easy to pronounce, noting that even young children can pronounce the syllables of Chankahda.
“A lot of effort has gone into trying to narrow down a short list of names for the council to consider,” Mayor Jeff Wosje said. “I just want to say, on behalf of the council, how much we appreciate that work that the [naming] committee has done and all the research that went into trying to determine what would be a good name.”
There was not wholehearted appreciation from the council, however. Council Member Jim Davis of Ward 3 said, “At the beginning of this process, I said I didn’t want to accept a name that you can’t pronounce and you wouldn’t know how to spell,” he said. “I don’t believe that we can put a name on that road that half the residents of Plymouth pronounce one way, and the other half will do another way. I don’t support this name at all.”
Beane responded to this point, saying, “When we think about it, there are a lot of multi-syllable words in the English language that people who come here who don’t know English would [mispronounce].” He added, “There’s nothing wrong, frankly, with pronouncing things the way we see them. We may not always say the same thing the same way.”
Beane also said that a name that is foreign and takes time to learn to pronounce invites education about the name and its history, which is what the naming committee wanted to encourage.
Council Member Ned Carroll said that while Davis is entitled to his opinion, Carroll disagrees “strongly” with it. He noted that people may pronounce Davis’ name differently in different accents and dialects, and added “I would think if we can pronounce Minneapolis and Minnesota, we could handle more than two syllables.”
He also added that Chankahda is the name preferred by the experts on the naming committee, and he encouraged the rest of the council to respect its decision.
Council Member Jim Willis agreed with Carroll’s points, and supported the diversity of culture that this name would bring to the Plymouth community, saying he is “pleased” to support this name change.
Resident Audrey Britton spoke at the council meeting too, saying “This is the will of the people, not any one person. And I truly believe that if you are an elected official, your job is to bring forth or to actually represent the will of the people.”
She added that an overwhelming number of residents want the name to honor the Dakota. “We say Mississippi, we say Wayzata, there’s a whole bunch of other words we’ve grown up with that are Dakota,” said Britton, noting that the spirit and intent is what she believes matters most.
Wosje agreed that the council should be honoring the Dakota people, while noting that other names on the final list might be easier to pronounce. He said he would ultimately support any Dakota name however, and his sentiment was echoed by Council Member Alise McGregor of Ward 1.
The only other council member to oppose this name change was Jim Prom of Ward 4..
“I’m looking at this as not so much as honoring, but an agenda,” he said, citing an article from the conservative, biased news source Center of the American Experiment on the “weaponization” of renaming landmarks with morally questionable namesakes. The article discusses the renaming of the former Lake Calhoun, Coffman Student Union at the University of Minnesota, Fort Snelling, and other examples, telling the reader to consider the violence done by minority groups to “Indians and whites,” and to remember the “good things the U.S. government did for the Indians.”
“I think wokeness is a real problem,” Prom continued. “We shouldn’t be naming things just to be woke. It’s great to honor them with a plaque or something like that, but I’m not in favor of this, and I’m not in favor of renaming lakes, or even the city.”
After this deliberation, the council voted to adopt the ordinance renaming County Road 47 to Chankahda Trail, which passed with four votes in favor and two against.
