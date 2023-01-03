Carroll and Prom attended their last meeting Dec. 13
The Dec. 13 meeting of the Plymouth City Council marked the last meeting for two of the current councilmembers before they leave office. Both Ned Carroll and Jim Prom were recognized at the meeting for their years of public service.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet time,” Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje said. “This group has been together for a fair amount of time, and I’m just genuinely sad to see them go. They’ve contributed so much into our community.”
Wosje continued: “Councilmember Prom was first appointed onto the city council in 2013, he ran in 2014, and again in 2018.”
Turning to address Prom, Wosje said: “And you promised as a part of running you would only serve two terms. And now you’re staying true to that. You’ve added a lot of variety to our meetings, but the one thing I really appreciate from you is that you bring your passion and your viewpoint, and you’re certainly not shy about sharing that. But we are a good Council when we respectfully listen to each other.”
Prom shared his parting thoughts.
“I’d like to thank the great people on the staff that I’ve worked with over the years,” he said. “I really want to wish the new councilmembers the best of luck, to rely on the staff, and to enjoy their time serving the people of Plymouth. Plymouth is the greatest city, and I hope it stays that way.”
Wosje also recognized Carroll’s service.
“Councilmember Carroll was first elected, at large, in 2014, and re-elected in 2018,” Wosje said before addressing Carroll personally. “To say you have done service to Plymouth would be an understatement.”
“You’re going to continue your service to our community and I sincerely appreciate that,” Wosje continued. “It’s just important to reflect on all the work that’s been done here, especially over the eight years (you’ve) been on the Council. I know there are times we don’t see eye to eye, but I don’t think any councilmembers see eye to eye all the time.”
Carroll shared his parting thoughts as well.
“I’ve been dreading this day, because I’ve enjoyed my time on the Council so much. It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Plymouth,” Carroll said. “I want to thank the staff. [They’ve] just been outstanding, and I don’t think that the people of Plymouth realize that the staff is really the backbone of Plymouth, led by [City Manager] Dave Callister.”
Carroll will move on to serve in the Minnesota State Legislature, serving in the District 42A Senate seat. He will be sworn into office Jan. 3.
Stepping into Carroll’s at-large seat on the Plymouth City Council will be Clark Gregor, and taking over the Ward 4 seat for Jim Prom will be Julie Pointner.
