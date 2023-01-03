Carroll and Prom attended their last meeting Dec. 13

The Dec. 13 meeting of the Plymouth City Council marked the last meeting for two of the current councilmembers before they leave office. Both Ned Carroll and Jim Prom were recognized at the meeting for their years of public service.

Jim Prom has served Ward 4 since 2013. 
Ned Carroll has served at-large since 2014, and will move on to the Minnesota State Legislature.

