The Plymouth City Council met on June 28, members of the council, including Mayor Jeffrey Wosje, made announcements regarding their intent to run for re-election or not in the upcoming elections on Nov. 8.
Wosje was the first to announce that he intends to run for re-election as the mayor of Plymouth. He made an official announcement to the council about his campaign kickoff, saying “There’s more that I would like to see accomplished, more that I want to get done here, and I think it’s just a great time to give back and serve our community. I’m committed to do that for another four years, so I’ll be running again.”
In addition to the mayor’s announcement, Council Member Jim Prom of Ward 4 announced that he will not be running for re-election. Prom stated, “I promised the people of Ward 4 that I would serve two terms.” He added that anyone interested in the open seat could contact him and ask questions about running for public office.
Following this announcement, Council Member Nick Roehl announced that he too will not be running for re-election in the fall. Roehl stated, “Life changes, and different things bring different priorities in your life, and I have decided that some other things are of higher priority.”
Roehl added that it has been a pleasure working on the city council, saying, “I’ve learned a lot from you guys, I’ve learned a lot about myself, I’ve learned a lot about people, and I’m truly a better person for having been here.”
Wosje added his appreciation for the current city council, noting that in a recent meeting he had with U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (DFL-Deephaven) they discussed the dysfunctionality and extremism in politics in Washington D.C., and the lack of respect there to listen to one another’s ideas.
Wosje said, “Our council has very, very different perspectives in how we look at things, but we always respect each other, we listen to each other, and we listen to the arguments.”
Wosje added he believes the current Plymouth City Council holds making the city the best place it can be as its highest priority, above political ideology.
The current council members of Plymouth will continue to serve until next January, at which time the winners of the Nov. 8 election will be sworn in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.