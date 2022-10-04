8 candidates in the running for 3 open seats
Three seats on the Plymouth City Council will be on the ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Plymouth Mayor Jeffrey Wosje is running for re-election unopposed, therefore no mayoral voter’s guide was done by the Sun Sailor.
Eight candidates are running in Plymouth; Derek Anderson, Clark Gregor, and Neha Markanda for Plymouth City Council At Large, Julie Peterson and Lee Ziesmer for Ward 2, and James Page, Julie Pointner, and James Williams for Ward 4.
Derek Anderson did not respond to requests to participate in this guide.
The winners will serve on the Plymouth City Council for the next term, which begins in January.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, with absentee voting available for earlier participation. Due to changes as a result of redistricting, more information about polling locations, registration, and eligibility can be found at plymouthmn.gov/election.
Biographical Information: As a parent, WHS graduate, and longtime Plymouth resident, I care deeply about our community. Since 2017, I’ve served Plymouth on the Planning Commission, Charter Commission and Environmental Quality Committee. I’ve engaged with residents, staff and elected officials, debated policy and development, and learned about important issues facing our city. With an MBA, I understand operations, budgeting, finance and communications, and will apply that experience on the council as I do professionally at work.
Contact information: Call or text: 763-307-4275
Email: clark@clarkforplymouth.com
Web: clarkforplymouth.com
Facebook: facebook.com/ClarkGregorPlymouth
Question 1: Why did you decide to run for office?
I am passionate about serving our community and have been gaining valuable experience by serving on multiple city commissions. While serving, I discovered that citizen input was largely ignored or not solicited. It is important to me to listen to and encourage citizen input from varying perspectives. As your city council member, I will advocate to increase transparency, diversity and inclusion in the city’s decision-making.
Question 2: What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
I’ve been knocking on doors and listening to thousands of voters, and here’s what they’re telling me: We need an approach to redevelopment and public safety that will ensure a welcoming community for residents and businesses. This has been my focus while on the Planning Commission. This includes mixed-use redevelopment of the Four Seasons Mall and Prudential sites and enhancing our City Center with accessible walking and bike paths, shopping and entertainment and attracting small businesses. We must maintain fiscal responsibility and long-term outlook to keep our infrastructure strong and tax rate low. I would pursue a careful budgeting process that balances city needs with the financial impact of any assessments on residents. We should make Plymouth an environmental stewardship leader by protecting our water and green spaces. I would incentivize green initiatives and expand the Environmental Academy I helped develop.
Question 3: How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I’ve learned that taking time to listen often reveals common ground and shared interests. As chair of Plymouth’s Environmental Quality Committee, I focused not on sharing my opinions, but instead on ensuring that every committee member had an opportunity to contribute to the discussion, resulting in consensus decisions. As co-chair of Leadership Twin Cities, I led a group of volunteers from multiple organizations with differing priorities. We planned and carried out a nine-month program that elevated perspectives and sought solutions on many community issues. In the process I gained new perspectives myself. As a council member, I will be non- partisan and will prioritize collaboration and listening to resident viewpoints with an open mind.
Biographical Information: MBA - University of Minnesota (Carlson School of Management).
B.A. Finance and Management - University of Minnesota (Morris).
I am a businesswoman who runs her own consulting practice in strategy, operations, and finance. I help businesses solve complex problems and make smart decisions (i.e., mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and finance). I have a track record in strategic planning, financial budgeting, driving operational excellence and working together to build high performing teams.
Contact information: Website: NehaForPlymouth.com
Email: neha@nehaforplymouth.com
Phone: 612-354-6506
Question 1: Why did you decide to run for office?
Thanks to my family, close friends, and neighbors who gave me the inspiration and encouragement to run for Plymouth City Council At Large. My grandfather was a successful lawyer in India and handled pro bono cases. My grandmother was matriarch of the house and taught us service to the community. My parents equally instilled in me the importance of giving back and serving the community, which I hope to do as your next elected Plymouth public servant.
These values, principles and strong ethics have made me a successful businesswoman and effective community leader - bold and diplomatic, focused and energized. Professionally and personally, I am known for showing up with a positive, how-can-we-be-even-better, solution-oriented mindset. I look at the big picture, determine the best path forward, roll up my sleeves, and get things done – no matter big, small, hard, or easy.
Question 2: What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
When elected as your At Large City Council member, I will focus on public safety at the individual, neighborhood, and city level. I will apply common sense when evaluating city projects to make smart decisions for our City, so we get the best bang for our buck! I will work towards balancing any future development while maintaining our city’s natural, open spaces and beauty. All of this will be possible by listening to your voice - that is why we have two ears. I genuinely believe it is “serving all people” that will maintain Plymouth’s vibrancy into the future. Ultimately, we all want a safe neighborhood, the snow plowed, potholes fixed, running water, and parks kept up to date.
Question 3: How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
As humans we have the power to do wonders for Plymouth. As a former debate champion with strong intuition, my belief is each conversation starts with listening, mutual respect and understanding. Having a positive, how-can-we-be-even-better, solution-oriented mindset, I seek to understand the other person’s drivers. This promotes an engaging conversation that allows me to bring to the table diplomacy, focus and energy. This mindset and ability to have a healthy dialogue has led to many successful outcomes in resolving matters for the good of the people.
Biographical Information: I am a husband, dad, grandpa, neighbor and friend that values faith, family and serving others. At North Dakota State, I prepared for a business and technology career. While raising my family, I completed my MBA at St. Thomas. I served as the head of technology for a $500M company. Today, I enjoy optimizing businesses as a technology consultant. I held leadership positions at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, youth sports, and a lake improvement association.
Question 1: Why did you decide to run for office?
I want to keep Plymouth strong. As a resident of Plymouth for almost 30 years, I have led various community organizations. I enjoy connecting with our neighbors and learning from their stories, and I want to consider the diverse viewpoints represented in our community by offering a common-sense approach. It would be an honor to represent Ward 4 on the city council to ensure these perspectives are considered.
Question 2: What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
After connecting with hundreds of our neighbors, I learned that Plymouth residents’ top three concerns are: keeping Plymouth safe, protecting our natural resources, and keeping our taxes low by supporting businesses. Keeping our community safe is critical. I would support our police force to make sure their staffing levels are adequate and that they continue to get the training they need. There are also a number of streets and intersections that are dangerous and need to be addressed. Expanding and maintaining our parks and natural resources for future generations is important. Investing tax payer dollars to buy strategic tracts of land to set aside as greenspace is a wise stewardship of the environment. Plymouth needs to continue attracting and retaining businesses to help keep our taxes low for residents. As one who knows what it takes to run businesses of all sizes, I support business growth in Plymouth.
Question 3: How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
As the chief information officer of a $500M company, I actively sought opposing views to understand the challenges our business faced. It was these different perspectives that gave me the understanding to solve difficult issues. I will use these same skills to address the complex issues facing Plymouth by listening well to our neighbors to reach a successful outcome that benefits as many people as possible.
Biographical Information: I am a trained community mediator, and currently serve on the Plymouth Charter Commission. I work as in-house counsel for an organization focused on the reliability of the electric grid providing in-depth insight into infrastructure. I previously served the public as a judicial law clerk in Minnesota, and as a Deputy Attorney General in Hawaii, providing hands-on experiences with public policy and laws. I also have experience in legal operations in the payments technology industry.
Contact information: Call or text: 808-285-3688
Facebook: facebook.com//PetersonforPlymouth
Instagram: instagram.com/JuliePetersonforPlymouth
Mailing: P.O. Box 46241, Plymouth, MN 55446
Question 1: Why did you decide to run for office?
Seeing political polarization all around us, I believe there is a palpable need for community leaders who will prioritize finding common ground and bringing people together across differences with respect and civility. This is a nonpartisan role and I am committed to making sure that we have thoughtful, fact-based, analytical, and objective decision-making guided by the best interests and voices of the community. I will serve with this as my foundation and always put people first.
Question 2: What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
As Plymouth grows, redevelopment and the next phase of our city’s future will be an increasingly key issue. Addressing this requires long-term strategic vision - a skillset I routinely exercise in my professional capacity. Crafting a long-term strategic vision for Plymouth must take into account fiscal responsibility, and delivering sound and well-maintained infrastructure and high-value core services. I will also strive to maintain and preserve our green spaces for the enjoyment of our community, and foster a business-friendly community. Executing on this vision often demands the balancing of competing interests, and making difficult decisions. I understand this, and am committed to fully understanding the issues, the long-term implications, the competing interests, and the trade-offs, and communicating these to the community with integrity and honesty. This is the type of transparent common sense leadership Plymouth residents expect and deserve.
Question 3: How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
As a trained community mediator, this is my cornerstone. It will be my obligation as a community leader to seek out and strive to fully understand the diverse range of perspectives and lived-experiences in our community, especially those of my constituents. I have had those who disagree with me say, “I disagree with her, but I felt heard and understood, and I respect the way she has approached the issue. I know we can find common ground.” This is a talk I walk; this is at the core of who I am. Books on my shelf include “I Never Thought Of It That Way,” and “Think Again,” which challenge us to start with listening to understand before trying to be understood, and to be willing to revisit our own original conclusions.
Biographical Information: Learning, listening, and public service are my foundation. I represent Ward 4 on the Planning Commission. I hold degrees in education and sociology of crime. I earned a certificate in program evaluation and masters in organizational leadership, policy and development while being a single mom, and working full-time. For 17 years, my professional experience has focused on budgeting, responding to state contracts, business strategy, and evaluation of programs. I am ready to work for you.
Contact information: Call or text: 763-242-9454
Facebook: facebook.com/JuliePointnerforPlymouth
Question 1: Why did you decide to run for office?
I ran for this seat in 2018 because I believed Ward 4 needed a representative for all its residents. As I promised then, and I reaffirm now, Plymouth is stronger and a more inclusive city when all voices feel heard. I promise to listen to all sides of any and all issues. As vice chair of the Planning Commission, I have worked with developers and city staff to ensure the best use of our resources as Plymouth plans for the future. I believe a city council member must have knowledge, skills, and experience to succeed and I am best qualified to represent Ward 4.
Question 2: What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
I believe the key issues for Plymouth center around redevelopment, housing and business. These issues encompass not only growth in business but focusing on affordable housing for all stages of Plymouth residents’ lives. From first time home buyers to residents with disabilities, from young children to older adults, everyone needs secure housing in the city they want to reside in. Secure housing provides stability for both employees and employers. For businesses to thrive and succeed they need employees as well as customers. I also support a strong public safety department, vibrant and accessible parks and recreational areas, and a healthy environment that will continue to provide Plymouth residents with the quality of life they have now and into the future.
Question 3: How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
The ability to work with, and listen to others, with opposing viewpoints has been a significant part of my life. My resume of employment centers around teamwork and consensus building with positive results. I have been a public high school teacher as well as a program evaluator for non-profit agencies. My current job supports numerous state departments of education across the country in a non-partisan manner. While on the planning commission I often work with the other commissioners to reach consensus on issues where there is disagreement. I truly look to what others agree with first, and then gradually mediate the other differences until we can all feel comfortable with the solution.
Biographical Information: Education: BA degrees in journalism, sociology and government from New Mexico State University in 1976;
MA degree in sociology from New Mexico State University in 1977;
JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 1980;
Post JD from Columbia Law School in 1986; and
Advanced Management Program at Harvard Graduate Business School in 1993.
Question 1: Why did you decide to run for office?
My 30 year tenure in Plymouth has afforded me the best breadth and depth of experiences to assist with the resolution of many of the challenging problems facing our city today, including but not limited to being a 20-year Plymouth Rotarian, 15-year owner and operator of “Life Force Therapies,” a neurological medical clinic, commissioner on the Plymouth HRA, 2018 graduate of the Plymouth Safety Citizens Academy, member of the West Suburban Men’s Public Safety Committee and currently attending the Plymouth Environmental Academy.
Question 2: What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
My top three priorities are (i) enhance and sustain public safety; (ii) provide more affordable housing through public-private partnerships and (iii) maintain business and commercial vitality and to preserve green spaces whenever reasonable possible.
I plan on working with key community non-profit and for profit organizations, existing/potential businesses and environmental groups and City officials to solve the problems above.
Question 3: How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
The key is to work together in all areas to establish a basic foundation and framework to identify, develop an agreed upon comprehensive strategic plan that delineates specific actions and time frames for implementation. The basis is to find common ground between opposing views for the current/future issues that we face.
Biographical Information: I am an insurance and Medicare broker. Originally from Robbinsdale, I graduated from RCTC in Rochester, Minnesota. As a small business owner, I view each expense as a big decision. If costs go up in one area, we need to reduce spending somewhere else. I will bring that diligence to city council. I feel the volunteer work I have done with local non-profit groups has led me here.
Contact information: Phone: 763-296-6776
Email: Lee@LeeForPlymouth
Website: https://leeforplymouth.com
Facebook: @LeeForPlymouth
Question 1: Why did you decide to run for office?
I am running for city council because I would like to perform my civic duty and serve my community. Political agendas do not belong in city council. We deserve better and I bring a neutral, non-partisan view.
Question 2: What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
Budget: We need to reduce spending instead of increasing taxes. Public Safety: I will always provide our Police and Firefighters all the tools, training and support they need to make sure all residents feel safe. Environment: Environmental stewardship starts at home. We need to educate people on what that means and how to get started. Then, we can lead by example. Quality of Life: I will provide our Park and Rec the tools they need to continue their great work and make sure everyone can access all our great city has to offer. Business: Maintain a pro-business community by keeping our taxes down and being thoughtful about how we weave our business and residential communities together.
Question 3: How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
As a former retail manager, I have had to settle countless issues where opposing viewpoints were the source of an issue. Resolving issues starts by listening with empathy and without judgment. It isn’t usually about being right rather than being acknowledged. When both sides feel heard, it becomes easier to find common ground and work towards a solution. Typically, each side needs to give a little to gain a mutually beneficial result. I’ve seen employees who were at each other’s throats become the best of friends. It turned out, as do most arguments, that all they needed to do was listen to each other.
