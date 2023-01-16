The council called on residents for input on the decision
The Plymouth City Council was presented with a unique opportunity during its Jan. 10 meeting. The agenda included an item to “consider the donation of 75’ fire ladder truck to Rotary District 5950 for transfer to Ukraine.”
Ultimately tabling the decision for four weeks, the Plymouth City Council nevertheless had a lengthy discussion about how to proceed with this potential donation.
According to the background information provided in the meeting packet, “On Dec. 22, 2022, the City received a written request from Rotary District 5950, on behalf of Rotary International, to donate a 75’ ladder fire truck to US Ambulances for Ukraine. US Ambulances for Ukraine is an organization that secures donated used ambulances and fire apparatus and coordinates delivery to Ukraine for use in rescue operations.”
A specific fire truck from the Plymouth Fire Department, Ladder 31 (L-31), would be chosen for this donation.
According to the packet, “L-31 is a 75’ fire ladder truck which has been in-service since 2010 and held a 13-year life expectancy. A replacement unit for L-31 is on order, but the delivery date is unknown due to the supply market. L-31 has an estimated auction resell value of $200,000 and is expected to need approximately $19,500 in repairs prior to auction, unless it is elected to dispose (donate) of the asset as is. The needed repairs do not affect the safety aspect of the vehicle.”
“This item would be transferred over to the US Ambulances of Ukraine, and they would then coordinate delivery to Ukraine,” Plymouth Fire Fleet and Facilities Manager Amy Hanson said. “The funding from the sale of the vehicle would normally return to the fleet reserve, which supports the replacement schedule of the city fleet.
“This fund is currently underfunded. If chosen to donate, staff would look at alternative ways to maintain the replacement schedule.”
Plymouth Fire Chief Roger Coppa added to the discussion.
“With the staffing model change [to 24/7] we need less large apparatus,” he said. “We’re able to look at changing our fleet, right-sizing it a little bit. We currently, with Ladder 31 in the fleet, we have three ladders, and our city does not need three aerial apparatus. Two would be adequate.”
After some logistical discussion, Council Member At-Large Jim Willis asked if the council does donate fire truck, how would the $200,000 cost would be made up?
City Manager Dave Callister responded with a number of options, including funding the CIP budget loss with a surplus in another area, or eliminating some other purchases to balance the loss. He also clarified that the city has “plenty” of surplus money from the previous years to cover this cost, but that the money has traditionally been used to “reduce future obligations” with “one-time capital purchases.”
Mayor Jeff Wosje added his thoughts to the discussion as well.
“This is a point that I’ve been struggling with ever since the idea was first passed to us, because this is an asset of the people of Plymouth. And we are charged with being financially responsible with those taxpayers’ dollars,” he said. “I know our federal government is sending tons and tons of support over there. I know Ukraine desperately needs equipment like this. But is it appropriate for us to send a taxpayer asset and donate that for the war effort in Ukraine?”
Council Member Jim Davis shared Wosje’s concern. “I’m wondering if this big donation will open us up to other worthy causes that want donations. This is an important thing; there’s other important things,” he said. “We just don’t want to be a bank.”
City Attorney Sorren Mattick clarified that cities are generally not allowed to make “donations”, such as money, but that “a specific statute” allows for surplus equipment to be given to a non-profit entity. With this being said, a “slippery slope” of causes requesting donations from the city would be “very limited.”
Wosje continued his thoughts, saying that Plymouth has a “very involved business community”, and encouraged the idea that the Plymouth Rotary Club could raise some of the funds from local businesses to offset the cost of Ladder 31, “so it’s not just Plymouth taking the hit.”
While several council members seemed to share in approval for this idea, Council Member At-Large Clark Gregor asked if it would mean delaying a decision to ensure local businesses were on board, acknowledging that “there seems to be some urgency with this request.”
Council Member Julie Pointner added, “If we do delay it for a couple weeks we may be able to get a little more input, maybe, from the citizens of Plymouth, and maybe gauge some support.”
The council voted unanimously to delay the decision for four weeks, with a call to the residents of Plymouth to share their input.
