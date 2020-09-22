The League of Women Voters recently hosted a virtual candidate forum for the two contested seats on the Plymouth City Council. The forum included the Ward 1 candidates Milind Sohoni and Alise McGregor, and the at-large candidates Paul Hillen and Jim Willis. Jim Davis, the incumbent in Ward 3, is running unopposed.
Patty Robles, the forum moderator, began asking the candidates what they saw were the top three issues facing Plymouth and their plans to address the issues.
Willis, the incumbent, explained his top three issues were ensuring Plymouth is accommodating to all people and “get them to help us make Plymouth a stronger and more cohesive community.”
“We’ve grown tremendously in racial diversity over these past years and I think that’s a blessing that’s going to provide riches for our community in years ahead,” Willis said.
The remaining two issues Willis addressed were continuing to watch spending and taxes and continuing street reconstruction efforts.
Hillen’s three issues were redevelopment and infrastructure, fiscal responsibility and protecting the city’s green space.
“We’ve got to find more public/private investments to offset [the tax levy] and find ways to increase our user fees because we can’t keep taxing folks,” Hillen said.
“Third is we’ve got to preserve our recreation land and our green space as we’ve let developers come in and build, build, build, and we’ve let some of these jewels go by the wayside,” he said.
The three issues Sohoni addressed were promoting diversity and targeted outreach with underrepresented members of the community, working to make Plymouth a city of excellence by investing infrastructure, services, and education and environmental initiatives.
Sohoni said he would “promote environmentally conscious decision-making focusing on recycling and renewable energy to reduce our carbon footprint.”
McGregor’s three issues were managing the growth and infrastructure, supporting businesses and providing a safe community. She is the incumbent candidate.
“With our economic, unprecedented times ... it’s critical that we support our businesses,” McGregor said, such as advocating for flexibility with city ordinances and providing small business grants.
The next question was whether the candidates supported adding a full-time staff position dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, which the council is considering as part of the city’s 2021 budget.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are guiding principles and commitments made to the demographic makeup of the city,” Sohoni said. “I am in total support of adding either a staff member or a committee to bring a culture of DEI to the city council.”
McGregor also said she supports adding this new staff position.
“It’s imperative to facilitate relationship-building and ensure that everyone feels included,” she said.
Willis said he supports adding the position, but that more would need to be done to include diverse voices within the community.
“I’m the first to admit as one of six white guys on the City Council that I don’t think the council members themselves are capable – or should be charged with – the responsibility to themselves to create this equity and inclusion, and the BIPOC (Black Indigenous people of color) issues that we have to address,” Willis said. “We need to tap those resources in the community.”
Hillen also said while he supports equity and inclusion, he would need to see what the role and responsibilities would be.
“I believe we need to have a focus on it,” he said. “I want to make sure that we’re not just adding a position where we’ve already got staff.”
Another question was on the City Council’s decision to not join the Minnesota Pollution Control’s GreenStep Cities initiative.
McGregor said she did not support joining GreenStep Cities because the city was already doing 88 of the 180 initiatives at that time.
“I was not in favor of adopting a program when the city engineer and staff are able to look at initiatives that are relevant just for the City of Plymouth,” she said.
Sohoni said the council turning down this initiative was a surprise to him, saying as it was “a golden opportunity.”
“It was a freebie – a great chance to market our city as a leader in tackling environmental initiatives was lost,” he said.
Willis said he was in favor of the GreenStep Cities program as “a clearinghouse of best practices and ideas that we can all consider and use to make our communities better stewards of our environment and to cope with the impending impacts of global climate change.”
“I personally think we missed an opportunity,” he said.
Hillen said he thinks Plymouth should do a “better job at preserving green space and our recreational land” rather than an initiative that would potentially burden staff members with more paperwork.
“I don’t know if I would necessarily support that Plymouth take on that additional bureaucracy,” he said. “What I do support is Plymouth continuing to look at all of those components in the GreenStep Cities and continuing to make extremely sound environmentally conscious decisions.”
Affordable housing was also discussed.
Sohoni said affordable housing is necessary and “is not something that should be looked down upon.”
If elected, Sohoni said he would pursue subsidizing with more public/private partnerships.
McGregor said housing should not be a barrier for people moving into Plymouth.
“We need to support developers with TIF [tax increment financing] or other opportunities to come into areas where they can build and support the affordable housing that is needed in this community,” she said.
Hillen said Plymouth has done “a pretty good job” when it comes to affordable housing.
Agreeing with Sohoni, Hillen said he is “a significant proponent of public-private partnership.”
“We need to continue to reach out to the private sector and attract the developers who are the ones that do affordable housing well,” he said.
Willis pointed to the city’s long-range plans for affordable housing, including tax-increment financing for the redevelopment of the Four Seasons Mall site, which has an affordable housing component.
“We’ve done a lot of work through our Housing and Redevelopment Authority,” he said. We’ve sponsored a number of projects to provide for mixed-use housing from assisted living to apartments.”
More information about the candidates will be published in the Oct. 1 voter guide for Plymouth City Council.
