Intersection of Schmidt Lake Road and Comstock Lane to undergo safety improvements
By kaitlin mccoskey
At the June 28 meeting of the Plymouth City Council, what’s commonly referred to as a “road diet” was approved for Schmidt Lake Road by a majority of the council members.
Deputy Public Works Director and City Engineer Chris LaBounty presented the contract for the project plans to improve the overall safety of Schmidt Lake Road to the council. Currently, the road consists of a four-lane. According to LaBounty it would be turned into a three-lane highway with one lane in each direction, a two-way left turn lane in the center, and larger shoulders on the sides of the road.
This project would stretch from Peony Lane to Vicksburg Lane, with improvments to the intersection at Comstock Lane.
Speeding is one of the main concerns along this stretch of Schmidt Lake Road, and LaBounty shared that this type of road diet plan naturally slows the flow of traffic according to previous studies.
“There is observed speeds of over 50 miles per hour [here], and the section in the base bid current speed posted is at 40 miles per hour,” LaBounty shared. He also added that two high schools, Wayzata High School and Providence Academy, exist on Schmidt Lake Road.
In addition to observing high speeds along this corridor, LaBounty said the current intersection of Schmidt Lake Road and Comstock Lane offers inadequate sight distance for drivers trying to merge onto Schmidt from Comstock safely.
Chief of Plymouth Police Erik Fadden confirmed the lack of safety that currently exists at the proposed project sites. Fadden said, “Over the last seven years, our officers responded to about 137 crashes on that stretch of road.” He noted that this statistic includes the intersections on Schmidt Lake Road with Peony Lane and with Vicksburg Lane.
According to LaBounty, the cost of this improvement would be shared between the Street Reconstruction Fund and the developer of the upcoming Hollydale Redevelopment off of Comstock Lane, who in the plat approval for that project agreed to pay 75.9% of the cost of intersection improvements.
“There are no assessments to the residents,” LaBounty added.
LaBounty said that, should the project be approved, the goal is to work on road construction was scheduled to begin July 18 and be complete before school starts in the fall.
Councilmember Ned Carrol shared his approval of the project, saying that traffic safety is top priority for him. Carrol noted that farther down the road where Schmidt Lake Road becomes three lanes, he believes traffic moves well, and will therefore do so with this road diet too.
However, immediate approval of this project was not unanimous. Councilmember Alise McGregor raised concern about this construction project interfering with other construction on Vicksburg Lane.
LaBounty assured the council that the roads will be open to traffic at all times, and that construction will be phased so that there is always a lane of traffic open in each direction. No detours will be necessary.
Councilmember Jim Prom also raised concern about traffic blockage happening along the road should this project be approved, and asked if a three-way traffic light had been considered.
LaBounty responded that the necessity of a traffic light had been studied, and had not been chosen by engineers as the preferred alternative.
Prom also asked about the length of the left turn lane into Comstock that was proposed in the project, as well as the ability of snowplows to effectively move snow across the intersection. LaBounty assured the council that the traffic engineer who designed this road diet considered the aforementioned concerns, and feels comfortable that the road can handle the traffic demands.
The floor was also opened for public comments, and citizens living in the residences off Comstock Lane shared their concern about being able to slow down in the winter after exiting the bridge to the east of the intersection without hitting the curb that is proposed for the left turn lane.
LaBounty shared that the engineers did get similar feedback before, and have made changes to the medians in the plan so that it currently allows for a more forgiving turn into the residences off of Comstock Lane, while still maintaining the purpose of prohibiting a left hand turn into heavy traffic from Comstock Lane onto Schmidt Lake Road.
After this discussion, the council attempted to table the issue until design changes could be made or rejected by the traffic engineer in charge of this project. However, Councilmember Jim Willis reminded the council that they will not meet for another month, at which point the construction plans would need to be in action.
“There’s not a whole lot of time to be talking about changes,” he said.
Mayor Jeffrey Wosje agreed that the council needed to vote that night on the issue.
Councilmember Prom said, “I’m not going to support this. I don’t think it’s a good idea.” He added, “Yes, you’ll slow [traffic] down, it’ll be a little bit safer, but it’s going to slow everyone down, which will increase the amount of gas and electricity that people need to use.”
McGregor also voted against this project, saying, “[It’s] not that I don’t think we should do something, I just don’t think what’s in front of us is what we should do.”
Wosje added his perspective, saying that when the council looked at the Hollydale development plan at a previous meeting, the traffic engineer said Schmidt Lake Road should never have been a four-lane road to begin with.
“To me, this is rectifying it based on the traffic engineer’s reports and studies.” Wosje stated that as a result of the council not heeding this, it has created a speedway, and that the police chief’s statistics about crashes and safety should be considered.
“This was just a bad deal when it was done,” Wosje said. He noted the council’s attempts and struggle to find a perfect solution, saying this project is “trying to fix, the best we can, a bad situation.”
Councilmember Nick Roehl of Ward 2 also explained his support of this project, saying it is a necessary change to slow cars down along Schmidt Lake Road.
“People don’t actually follow the speed limit, speed limits follow the humans,” he said. Roehl stated that since slowing cars down by signage does not work according to past studies, he supports this project, but agreed with Wosje that the intersection was a problem from the beginning.
In the end, the council awarded the contract for this project with a vote of 5-2 in favor of the project.
