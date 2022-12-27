Two councilmembers vote against the levy, citing surplus funds and responsibility to residents
At the Dec. 13 meeting of the Plymouth City Council, the council approved the city’s 2023 budget and property tax levy.
Finance Director Andrea Rich shared that the 2023 budget for Plymouth will increase by a total of 8.63%, or $8,934,379, which includes a 6.69% increase in the general fund budget and a 10.25% increase in the budget for other funds.
She also shared the changes to the 2023 levy from last year, the total increase of which will be 6.52%, or $2,893,399.
Rich said that 23% of residential property tax dollars goes to the city.
“So for every dollar in property tax that a resident pays, $0.23 of that goes to the City of Plymouth,” she said, adding that 9% of commercial property taxes go to the city.Rich said Plymouth has the lowest preliminary tax rate for residential and business properties compared to surrounding suburbs, including St. Louis Park, Brooklyn Park, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Bloomington, and Edina.
Rich explained how the budget and levy are tied, saying, “The general fund has a balanced budget, and so revenue covers our expenditures. A majority of the general fund revenue is due to property taxes. Those general fund revenues cover the general fund expenditures.”
She explained that those expenditures include 13% for general government funding, 7% for community and economic development, 17% for parks and recreation, 36% for police, 13% for fire, and 14% for public works.
“You’ll notice that about 50% of that is public safety,” she said.
Assistant Finance Director Dalton Larson said that several factors impacted the 2023 budget this year, including maintaining a focus on capital investments, new city staff positions, fire station and other project debts, and economic challenges such as inflation.
Larson explained the budget and tax levy process, saying, “Staff met with the mayor and council over the course of five study sessions where we looked at the budget, we refined the budget, stood for questions, and got us where we are today. The budget process typically starts in the May or June time frame.”
“After adoption, the budget will be certified with Hennepin county by Dec. 27,” Larson added.
Disagreement over increases
Neither the council nor the public raised questions or comments regarding the 2023 budget and levy. However, Councilmember Jim Willis raised concern with rising franchise fees included in the amending fees portion of the levy.
“They’re modest increases, but I think given the fact that the utility rates themselves are so much higher, staff was reporting ranges of 20% or more for gas and electricity, that rather than increase the rate of the franchise fee this year, I think it’s going to be raised collection-wise by virtue of the fact that more of the commodity will be sold,” Willis said.
“I think it would just send a message to our taxpayers, if we could just set this aside for one year, we’d save them a few bucks. It’s not enough money to be material in the range of a $50 million budget, but I think it might send a signal to our residents that we’re trying to do something to hold these city-imposed fees back,” Willis concluded.
Despite this motion, city staff explained that the proposed 5% franchise fee increase would equal about $140,000 in street reconstruction funding, while only equaling about $.024 per month for residential taxes on gas and electricity fees. Additionally, staff clarified that the funding is not based on the amount of different commodities sold, but rather a flat rate.
Councilmember Ned Carroll spoke up as well. “Councilmember Willis, I really appreciate the sentiment of your motion,” Carroll said. “I’m not sure I can support it, and the reason is I think we’re just kicking the can down the road, and that can is going to get more expensive when and where it ends up landing.”
The council voted against Willis’ motion, with members Carroll, Jim Prom, Jeffry Wosje, and Alise McGregor voting against the motion, and members Willis, Julie Peterson, and Jim Davis voting in favor of it.
A new motion to adopt the 2023 budget and levy as-is was proposed by Carroll and seconded by Davis.
Councilmember Prom stated that he was not going to vote in support of the 2023 budget approval.
“We didn’t see a slide on our surplus of $10 million, which is 20% of our levy,” Prom said. “It should be explained to the residents of Plymouth why we’re raising their levy when we have a surplus like that.”
Councilmember McGregor also shared that she would not support the 2023 budget and levy plan.
“I just – so far – have felt that we should not be increasing our spending during this time,” McGregor said. “I think staff does a really great job, I just think there’s more opportunities for us to be more cognizant of what our residents are experiencing.”
Ultimately, the council voted to approve the 2023 tax levy and budget plan with a 5-2 vote, with all other council members supporting it.
