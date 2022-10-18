A levy increase of 6.75% was approved
At the Sept. 27 meeting of the Plymouth City Council, council members approved a 2023 preliminary tax levy.
Plymouth Interim Finance Manager Dalton Larson addressed the council, saying, “As we’ve discussed over the last few study sessions, we are looking to set the preliminary tax levy. We’ve taken your feedback, and we’re comfortable presenting to you the preliminary budget tonight.”
The proposed city’s portion of the 2023 property tax levy is estimated to be approximately $47.3 million or a 6.75% increase from 2022. The Plymouth City Council essentially set a ceiling for the budget. The final levy approval is scheduled for a December meeting. The tax levy can only decrease from here.
Larson listed some of the city’s pre-stated goals in budget decisions, including providing high quality services to all residents and businesses; being sensitive to property tax increases and the impact on taxpayers; and using budget surpluses to address capital and equipment needs now to avoid “future fiscal obligations”.
Larson then gave a preliminary overview of the 2023 property tax levy increases. “For the General Fund Base, we’re looking at about a 6% increase there. For the Recreation Fund, we’re looking at a 21.83% increase, and that’s primarily related to a FTE being added to that fund.”
He also shared, “For special levies related to our debt, for the 2015 Open Space Debt and the 2020 Plymouth Community Center Debt, this is 100% of the full amount of the debt for that.” He added that the 2021 Fire Station Debt will be “phased in, with an increase of $500,000”.
Overall, Larson shared that with a 6.75% increase in the budget levy, a 5.24% increase is projected for 2024, and then an increase of “anywhere from 3.5% to 4.5%” over the next seven years.
“With the increase to 6.75% for 2023, we’re actually seeing a reduction in total tax rate. This is primarily related to increase in property value,” Larson said. “We’re looking at a 17% increase overall in residential property values, and with commercial it’s about a 4% increase.”
One reason for the increase due to the city adding about 10 new positions to city staff including two maintenance workers, an event coordinator, a facility coordinator, a recreation supervisor and an office support representative for the Plymouth Community Center. The city also plans to add an additional full time police patrol officer, accountant and street maintenance worker. The budget also accounts for additional staffing for a community case worker, historical site manager, police office support and benefits coordinator.
Property tax changes vary greatly because they are affected by the assessed property values, which are set by Hennepin County.
According to the agenda, new construction in Plymouth continues to be strong with an estimated 1.1% increase in total market value, which will help ease the impact of the proposed increase.
City officials also requested the Plymouth City Council to approve surplus allocations in the amount of $2.6 million out of the total surplus amount of $5.8 million to be used for capital related projects that are not in the already in the city’s capital improvement plan.
Mayor Jeffrey Wosje clarified that the council would not vote specifically on how to spend the money immediately, but rather to approve voting on which projects to allocate funding to in future meetings.
City Manager Dave Callister clarified, “The [projects] that are under $175,000 will be taken care of, the ones that are over $175,000 will come back to council.”
When asked by Council Member Jim Davis why the council was not voting on how to allocate funding for projects that night, or why there was a need to wait until future meetings, Callister responded “If we get approval for this evening, we will proceed with the projects. Some will happen this year, some will not happen until next year, but we will be proceeding if we get authority tonight.”
“I think the intent is over $175,000 to be able to come back to the council and look at more details, because of the level of spending that’s involved,” Wosje said.
Callister added, “These are projects that are not necessarily on our Capital Improvement Plan. But, we like to do non-recurring, one-time expenditures that eliminate the need for increasing the levy in the future.”
With that in mind, the council unanimously voted for approval of the 2023 tax levy and surplus allocations presented, which included items such as internet/cellular upgrades for the Plymouth Community Center, Plymouth Ice Center and fire stations along with a single ax plow, fencing, and traffic control signs among others.
